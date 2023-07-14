Striking actors say Hollywood studios perpetually want to use AI-generated actor lines for a day’s pay





Topline Leaders of the striking actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, on Thursday criticized Hollywood studios for an alleged proposal that would allow them to use AI-generated lines of background actors in perpetuity in exchange for a single day salary, highlighting growing concerns about studios using artificial intelligence tools to replace human artists and creatives. Actor, Fran Drescher (L) and President of Union SAG-AFTRA and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA … [+] National Executive Director, leads a press conference announcing that the actors are going on strike, after failed negotiations with the studios, at SAG-AFTRA Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Highlights After actors began their strike on Thursday, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) which represents major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms released a statement saying its offer to actors included a revolutionary AI proposal. The studios’ trade group said the proposal would protect performers’ digital likenesses and require consent from actors for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital alterations of a performance. Commenting on the proposal SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said the studios are offering a day’s pay to background actors who choose to have their image scanned. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The studios would then own that scan, their image, their likeness and could use it for the rest of eternity in any project they choose without consent or compensation, Crabtree-Ireland added. Tangent Similar concerns about the use of AI were raised by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) when it began its strike in May. The guilds proposal called for regulation of the use of AI, including a ban on AI writing or rewriting literary material, the use of AI to generate source material for writers and preventing the formation of AI tools on material written by guild writers. The AMPTP rejected this proposal and instead proposed to hold annual meetings to discuss technological advancements. Key context SAG-AFTRA began its strike at midnight Thursday, joining an ongoing strike by the WGA, ending all film and television production. Double strikes have been the most widespread work stoppages in Hollywood for more than six decades. In addition to regulating the use of AI, the two unions are also seeking to improve the structure of residual payments as industries shift to streaming payments from home video sales and television syndication. . Further reading Actors say Hollywood studios want their AI replicas for free, forever (The edge) SAG’s Striking Actors in Disbelief at Studios’ Dystopian AI Proposal (Rolling Stone) SAG-AFTRA actors union to go on strikeClose Hollywood (Forbes)

