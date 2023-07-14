Actors join writers in strike against studios and streamers





Union leaders representing film and television actors voted to strike from Friday after negotiations with Hollywood studios and streaming services failed to produce a deal. “We are the victims here,” Fran Drescher, the former “Nanny” star who is now president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, said at a press conference Thursday. “We are victims of a very greedy entity. I am shocked at the way the people we have dealt with treat us. The actors will join members of the Writers Guild of America who have been on strike since early May, essentially shutting down all Hollywood production. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak at a press conference announcing a Screen Actors Guild strike -American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July 13. , 2023, in Los Angeles. It’s the first time since 1960 that actors and writers have picked up film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) It’s the first time members of SAG-AFTRA have gone on strike since 1980, and the first time Hollywood’s two major unions have walked the picket lines together since 1960. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, Executive Director of SAG AFTRAsaid union leaders voted to stop work hours after their contract expired and talks broke down with the Alliance of Film and TV Producers representing employers including Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others. A strike is an instrument of last resort, Crabtree-Ireland said. The problems include the unregulated use of artificial intelligence and the residual earnings effects caused by the streaming ecosystem that has emerged in recent years. “I can’t believe it…how far apart we are on so many things,” Drescher said. “How they’re pleading poverty, losing money left and right giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It’s disgusting. Shame on them.” In a statement released just as the strike was announced, the AMPTP says it offered a generous deal with “historic” wage and residual increases, and higher caps on pension and health contributions, among other concessions . “A strike is certainly not the result we were hoping for because the studios cannot operate

without the artists who bring our TV shows and movies to life,” the Alliance said. “The Union has unfortunately chosen a path which will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of

people who depend on the industry. Outside the Netflix offices in Hollywood, striking screenwriters chanted Pay your actors! immediately after the announcement of the strike. The Associated Press contributed to this report.



