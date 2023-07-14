



Supply chain issues continue to impact the opening date of The Kitchen Grill and Games, a restaurant and sports entertainment venue in Discovery Park, southeastern Colombia, with land indoor and outdoor pickleball. Originally slated to open in the spring of 2022, the opening date was pushed back about a year to this summer, but was pushed back a few more months, The Kitchen spokesperson Jack Cardetti wrote in an email. email to the Tribune. From 2022:Opening of The Kitchen complex in Discovery Park postponed until next summer The developers are taking a gradual opening approach. “The indoor and outdoor pickleball courts will be ready this fall, September or October, along with the bar and a limited food selection,” Cardetti wrote. “This winter, the whole restaurant will open.” Pickleball’s popularity continues to grow and so interest in The Kitchen has exceeded expectations, he added. Members of the Columbia-based Show-Me Pickleball Club recently visited the site, Cardetti wrote. The Midwest region, including Missouri, saw the fastest growth of nearly 30% in player numbers in 2022, rated pickleball resource Pickleheadsbased on the Sports and Fitness Industry Association’s Pickleball Single Sport Report. The SFIA had 8.9 million pickleball players aged six and over in 2022, an 85% increase in participation from 2021 of 4.8 million players, Pickleheads reported. The Kitchen builds on Discovery’s live/work/play concept, the Tribune previously reported. It’s a similar idea to Top Golf or the upcoming TopTracer Driving Range opening at Midway Golf and Games. The TopTracer facility will also house 44 Stone Tavern, announced by the owners of 44 Stone Public House in May. “What we’ve seen across the country is that customers want more than your typical restaurant or bar experience. They want to be able to combine great food with good service, but in an atmosphere that allows them to being social and being entertained,” Cardetti said when The Kitchen first announced in 2021. More:Midway Golf and Games Inaugurates Two-Story TopTracer Practice Course The kitchen will combine the restaurant and pickleball facilities with other amenities. Guests can expect American bar-and-grill-style fare once the restaurant opens in the winter. The atmosphere in global space will be similar to tailgating. Pickleball is a quasi combination of tennis, badminton and table tennisaccording to USA Pickleball. The court measures 20 by 44 feet, with a 7-foot section next to the net known as The Kitchen, hence the name of the restaurant and sports venue. The pickleball net is 3 feet tall, with the lowest center point at 34 inches. The game is played with large rackets, similar to those used in table tennis. When the opening was first delayed, it gave developers more time to add features, Cardetti said last year. The six indoor and four outdoor courts have been increased in size and they have added a large common area with garden games and a 30ft outdoor screen. The playground in the courtyard could be converted into an ice rink in winter, the Tribune previously reported. Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general topics for the Tribune. You can reach him at [email protected] or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

