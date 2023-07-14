Hollywood actors’ strike expected to affect thousands of workers in Toronto’s film and television industry

A strike by Hollywood actors is expected to affect tens of thousands of Toronto residents who work in the Canadian film and television industry, according to casting directors.

Union leaders at the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted to strike Thursday, hours after their contract expired and talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The strike is expected to begin at midnight PT.

At issue in the dispute is base and residual pay, which the players say has been undermined by inflation and the streaming ecosystem, perks and the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence.

More than half of film and TV shoots shot in Canada are US-based productions, which collectively employ tens of thousands of local talent and crews across the country. Toronto, in particular, is considered a major hub.

Jason Knight and John Buchan, Toronto casting directors at Buchan Knight Casting, said Thursday it was too early to know exactly how the strike will affect the local film and television production industry, but it is expected that things get worse.

They said the city’s film and television production industry had already been hit hard when Hollywood writers went on strike in May. Now that Hollywood actors have voted to strike, they have said work should dry up yet again.

“Just with the writers’ strike, we lost 70%,” Buchan said. “We rely on our lines of credit.”

The timing couldn’t be worse, some say

The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since their own talks broke down and their contract expired on May 2.

Knight said Toronto relies heavily on American productions coming to Canada to use Toronto to play in New York or Chicago and many of those shows have been put on hold due to the writers’ strike.

A film crew works on a production in downtown Toronto on September 28, 2020. Toronto plays New York in many U.S. film and television productions, according to casting directors, and the strike will have an impact here. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

“Summer is our busiest production time for obvious reasons. There has been a real dearth of upcoming shows and work opportunities, which of course affects everyone,” he said. -he declares. “There are so many different departments that go into a production.”

Buchan said 70% of their work comes from the United States, but it’s likely the strike will also shut down many Canadian productions, as some shows are written by Canadian screenwriters but employ Hollywood actors.

“It reduces our work even more,” he said.

The two said the timing couldn’t get any worse.

“You talk about hair, makeup, wardrobe. You talk about lighting crews, you know handles…accountants. You’re turning off an important tap,” Knight said.

“It was already very dark,” the actor says

Jane Luk, a Toronto-based actress and member of the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA), said many actors are already out of work. She said the strike will affect thousands of people in many sectors.

“It was already very dark,” she said Thursday.

Fans wait for autographs as Brendan Fraser walks the red carpet ahead of the premiere of The Whale at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 1, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

“Without the writers, you don’t have scripts. Without the actors, you can’t bring the script to life. Without the crew or the director that brings it all together, you won’t have any production, any kind of creativity. Everything of these people are employed to create one singular production at a time,” she added.

“We’re all trying to make ends meet. A lot of us have been doing this for a long time, but because we’re so passionate about this work, we’re going to do whatever we can to stay afloat until this thing goes away, however long it takes.”

SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 film actors, broadcast journalists, announcers, hosts and stunt performers. The walkout only affects the 65,000 actors in the television and film production union, who voted overwhelmingly to allow their leaders to go on strike before talks begin on June 7.

TIFF says strike will impact festival

Observers interviewed by The Canadian Press said the strike could put more people out of work, upend television schedules and reduce the power of celebrity events like the Toronto International Film Festival, scheduled for September 7-17, and Fan Expo Canada. , scheduled for August 24-27.

TIFF said in an emailed statement that a SAG strike would almost certainly impact its usually star-studded festival, known for its fan-friendly red carpets and premieres, as well as its talks. press and its junkets which attract journalists from all over the world.

“The impact of this strike on the industry and events like ours cannot be denied,” TIFF said moments after SAG announced a strike.

“We urge our partners and colleagues to resume an open dialogue. We will continue to plan for this year’s festival in hopes of a speedy resolution in the coming weeks.”

Asked last week about the potential impact of a SAG strike on Fan Expo Canada, a Fan Expo head office vice president dismissed the possibility of no-shows at the genre-focused pop culture event.

“There will be no impact on the experience we have planned,” Andrew Moyes said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

“We hope that all parties involved in this situation can soon reach an amicable agreement.”