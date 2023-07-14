Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton July 14-16





From county fairs and food festivals to musical theater and various concerts, here are notable events to keep on your radar this weekend. 1. Montgomery County Fair When: Until July 15; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Or: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton Details: Experience a demolition derby, 4H, junior fair, livestock, mini-farm, dog show, circus, flower show, games, rides, food fair, harness racing, rodeo and entertainment and more. Cost: $10 More information: www.montcofair.com Credit: BROOKVILLE COMMUNITY THEATER Credit: BROOKVILLE COMMUNITY THEATER 2. Grease When: Until July 16; 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday Or: Brookville Community Theater, 770 Arlington Road, Brookville Details: James Nelson directs a charming and heartwarming production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s nostalgic musical about friendship, feuds and romance in the 1950s. The solid main cast is pleasantly led by Adonis Lemke (Danny Zuko) and Lizzie Salata (Sandy Dumbrowski). Caden Phillips (Kenickie), Kevin Willardson (a deliciously dark Doody), Kendal Garrett (Roger) and Jonah Sievers (a perfectly cool and rebellious Sonny LaTierri) are perfectly paired with Chey Williford (Betty Rizzo), Lindsay Hinds (Frenchy), Lilly Petty (a wonderfully mature Marty) and Laura Robbins (Jan). Debbi Robbins (Miss Lynch), Mark Van Luvender (Vince Fontaine), Mary Tarkany (Patty Simcox), Jay Norman (Eugene Florczyk) and Erica Flory (Cha-Cha DiGregorio and a great vocal asset within the ensemble) add to the pleasure. Willifords’ rendition of There Are Worse Things I Could Do is a provocative standout. Cathy Raricks’ energetic choreography, which keeps the familiar Youre the One That I Want iconography performed by Lemke and Salata intact, is also a highlight. Cost: $17 More information: https://thebct.org/ Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 3. Lyle Lovett When: Sunday July 16 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Or: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights Details: Lyle Lovett was an 18-year-old freshman at Texas A&M when he began performing on campus in 1976. He released his debut a decade later and went on to a successful career as a recording artist. recording and touring. His latest album, 12th of June, was released in 2022. Four-time Grammy Award winner Lovett returns to town for a performance with his Large Band. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $33.50 to $78.50 More information: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com 4. Pineapple Party When: Saturday July 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Or: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton Details: This inaugural festival will feature pineapple on a stick, pineapple salsa, grilled pineapple, pineapple tacos and more. There will also be a Bud Light beer garden with pineapple craft beers, sodas and cocktails. Cost: Free More information: www.austinlanding.com Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 5. Namefusi When: Saturday July 15 at 7 p.m. Or: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton Details: Afro-soul singer Nomfusi, who has recently performed at festivals in Germany, Belgium and South Africa, is in the US for a few dates in July. Dayton Metro Library co-presents the South African artist in a World Music Series concert. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Free More information: www.levittdayton.org Explore Dayton Mac N Cheese Fest returns to Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday Dayton Mac N Cheese Fest returns to Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday 6. Blueberry Party When: Saturday July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Or: Berryhill Farm, 127 E. Krepps Road, Xenia Details: Activities include blueberry picking, live music and food trucks. Cost: $5. Free for children 4 and under. More information: 937-374-8747 or www.berryhillfarm.net Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 7. Yippee When: Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Or: Blind Bobs, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: Zack Slivers Yuppie, who released the EP, Peculiar, in June 2022, is among the local artists on the Friday poster. Other artists include Grant Swift, BRLY and Mayliner, who is playing his first show since before the COVID-19 lockdown. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $10 at the door More information: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com 8. Women on Fire When: July 14-16; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday Or: Dayton Theater Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton Details: Young at Heart Players presents the regional premiere of Irene OGardens Women on Fire, a series of 12 monologues exploring the breadth of women’s issues with humor and wisdom. The production contains adult content and language. Cost: Tickets are only available for purchase (cash or check only, no credit cards) at the door. Adults: $15. Seniors/Students/Military: $12. More information: youngatheartplayers.com 9. Mac’n’Cheese Party When: Friday July 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Or: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton Details: The second annual Mac N Cheese Fest will feature traditional mac and cheese, seafood macaroni, mac and cheese calzones and more. Cost: Free. More information: https://www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com/macandcheese Explore Dozens of beers and wine samples at Fraze Pavilions Sips and Suds on Friday Dozens of beers and wine samples at Fraze Pavilions Sips and Suds on Friday 10. Dayton Dragons 5K When: Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. Or: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton Details: All race participants (including virtual ones) will receive four stadium tickets to a Dragons game, a Dragons 5K jersey, a Dragons hat and a finisher medal. Participants can choose to run or walk the course. Baby strollers are also allowed. The route will pass through downtown Dayton and end at the baseball stadium. Register online at daytondragons.com/Dragons5Ksignup or on Friday when picking up bags before the race. You can also register on race day from 7:00 a.m. Cost: Entry fees for adults are $35 and $20 for youth 17 and under. For the Virtual Race option, there is an additional $10 fee for shipping or goodie bag pickup the week after the 5K at Dragons Box Office. More information: www.milb.com/dayton

