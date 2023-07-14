All the actors who have played Willy Wonka





As fans get their first look at Timothe Chalamet’s Willy Wonka, take a look back at the other actors who have stepped into the iconic role. Dating back to 1971, with Gene Wilder’s inaugural performance in the first film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s book Charlie and the chocolate factoryfour different actors have taken on the role both on stage and on screen. While it turns out Dahl himself wasn’t such a fan of the original adaptation, generations of fans felt otherwise, making it a beloved classic. In 2005, the film was remade with Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka. In 2016 the story received the Broadway treatment and was adapted for the stage starring Christian Borle as the Chocolatier, and in 2023 fans will see Chalamet don the iconic top hat and purple coat in Wonka. “Obviously he’s following in the footsteps of some really phenomenal performers who’ve done the role before, so the bar was set very high,” Wonka director Paul King recently told PEOPLE of Chalamet. “I think what’s so remarkable about his performance is not only that he’s funny and mischievous and quite mysterious, just like the Willy Wonka that people will know, but also, he brings such heart to the role. and he’s a brilliant actor.” “He’s incredibly emotionally intelligent and can bring a lot of emotional truth to the role,” King added. From Wilder to Chalamet, here’s a look at every Willy Wonka cast over the years.



Timothée Chalamet Timothé Chalamet as Willy Wonka.

Warner Bros.; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty



Chalamet, 27, slips into the shoes of the eccentric chocolate maker from Wonka, which is set to hit theaters on December 15, 2023. The film, based on the 1964 children’s book Charlie and the chocolate factory by Roald Dahl, is an origin story for the character that takes place before the events of the 1970s film. And while Chalamet is known for his acting talent, fans might be surprised to see him sing and dance in the role as well. “It’s really a tour de force for him there,” King, 44, shared with PEOPLE of his performance, adding, “He was rehearsing for months…honing his skills, which was a joy to look.” By talking to Vogue UK for his September 2022 cover story, Chalamet called the film so happy.” According to the outlet, shooting the film, which includes seven musical numbers, created an escape for the actor. “I hate to say it, but an artist’s dream is to throw whatever you want on the wall, you know?” said Chalamet. “And I guess what I realize is that the personal life, the adult life, can be pretty boring and the life as an artist can still be amazing.” Chalamet is joined in the film by Sally Hawkins, who plays Wonkas’ mother, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Calah Lane and Natasha Rothwell. (And yes, it was Hugh Grant who you saw as an Oompa Loompa.)



Johnny Depp Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka.

Warner Bros.; Rich Fury/Getty



More than 30 years after the original film premiered, Johnny Depp took on the role of Willy Wonka in Tim Burtons Charlie and the chocolate factory in 2005. The film also featured other notable actors such as Freddie Highmore as Charlie Bucket, Helena Bonham Carter as Mrs. Bucket, and AnnaSophia Robb as Violet. This film also had musical numbers, composed by Danny Elfman, who said EO it was unrelated to the nostalgia of the first film. “These songs in the original [Charlie and the Chocolate Factory] are iconic, but I didn’t care… Either forget about it or pay homage to it. We decided early on that we weren’t going to pay homage to the original. The film earned over $475 million at the worldwide box office, Weekly entertainment reported.





Christian Borle Christian Borle as Willy Wonka.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Jason Mendez/Getty



In 2017, Roald Dahl’s tale received the Broadway treatment when a musical adaptation opened on the Great White Way. Christian Borle played the role of Willy Wonka Charlie and the chocolate factory would last less than a year. From his Wonka costume worn in the show, bore said vogue: While we were doing fittings, I said, I really wish it was put together and actually quite stylish and away from any caricature, He continued, The only thing I don’t get, which I’m disappointed about, is a cane that shoots fire apparently it’s a safety issue or something. Three young actors shared the role of Charlie Bucket alongside Borle: Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Sell and Ryan Foust.



Gene Wilder Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka.

Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty; George Rose/Getty



1971s Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory It was the first time fans of Roald Dahl’s classic had seen the fantasy world come to life. Gene Wilder starred as Willy Wonka in a performance that cemented him as an icon and earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture Actor. Despite the love the movie received from fans over the years, it turns out Dahl wasn’t a fan himself. In fact, he wouldn’t allow the movie to be remade in his lifetime or the rights to be sold to make a sequel. 15 years after his death in 1990, his estate signed the Burton project. And in a twist, once the movie was remade with Depp stepping into his famous top hat, it was Wilder who voiced his dislike for that movie. “It’s just people thinking, ‘How can we make more money?’ Otherwise, why would you do it again Willy Wonka? I don’t see the point in going back and starting all over again,” he said in 2013 at a 92Y event, per Weekly entertainment. He added: “At the moment the only thing that gives me some relief is that Willy Wonka’s name is not in the title. Wilder starred in the 1971 film alongside Peter Ostrum, Jack Albertson, Julie Dawn Cole, Denise Nickerson and others. The beloved actor passed away in 2016.



