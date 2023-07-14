Hollywood actors strike: Hundreds of Australian film and TV workers to be sacked | American Actors Strike 2023

Hundreds of Australian workers are at risk of being fired from film productions following a strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters.

Screen Producers Australia confirmed on Friday that Australian cast and crew working on US-backed TV series and films should be suspended for the duration of the strike, which begins at 5:01 p.m. AEST.

The union representing Australian screen workers signaled its support for the US strike, but warned its members they would not be protected if they took similar industrial action.

Screen workers on foreign-supported documentaries, light entertainment and reality shows will not be affected.

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted to strike after talks with Hollywood studios broke down on Wednesday.

It is the first time in more than 60 years that the two sectors of the American film industry have left the set in unison.

In a statement on Friday, Australias Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA) chief executive Erin Madeley said the union stood in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA members. Fair compensation from streaming services and concerns among players about jobs being replaced by artificial intelligence were universal, she said.

Streaming services are bringing in billions of dollars in revenue and profits as their audience continues to grow, but those profits are not being shared equitably with players, she said in the statement.

Although series budgets are increasing, this increase is not reflected in the share of money going to performers.

Under current U.S. deals, streaming services pay actors lower residuals for movie and TV repeats than broadcast TV. In Australia, the MEAA negotiated residual rights for actors in 2015, but payouts may vary depending on production contracts, on streaming and TV broadcast platforms.

Madeley said rules covering the global screen industry were also needed to regulate the potential future use of artificial intelligence to replace actors.

We don’t want robots telling our stories instead of humans, she said.

Australian screenwriters are at an even more disadvantageous position than their American counterparts.

Claire Pullen, executive director of the Australian Writers Guild (AWG), said streaming services don’t pay any residuals or royalties to Australian screenwriters.

These deals are basically about having an ongoing relationship with your own work, but in Australia, once a streaming service pays for a job, that’s it, Pullen said.