Melodrama, art exhibitions among entertainment this weekend

A variety of activities are on the agenda this weekend on the northern Olympic peninsula.

• Lavender Melodrama continues today until Sunday and the following weekend until July 23.

Sponsored by Sequim Lavender Experience, it includes an all-new Olio Act: The Boyz in das Boat, which comically tells the heroic story of the gold-medal winning rowing team at the 1936 Olympics.

The interactive show at Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through July 23. Sequim Lavender Weekend will take place July 21-23.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students.

• Works of art 2 is hosting an invitational art exhibition and sale today and Saturday at the Commons of Fort Worden in Port Townsend, featuring 27 artists from across the Olympic Peninsula and surrounding areas.

The show will be both indoors and outdoors at the Commons at 200 Battery Way. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The website www.artworks2.org highlights each artist.

• Trio by Stephanie Schneiderman, featuring Jenny Conlee of the Decemberists, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Palindrome of Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road in Port Townsend.

Tickets for the show are $20 each online at https://www.ticketstorm.com/e/28213/t/ or $25 cash or check at the door.

• Buzz Rogowski will perform from 5-7pm today at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• The Syndicate of Souls will perform from 5-8 p.m. today at the Port Townsend Brewing Company, 330 10th St., Port Townsend. No cover charge.

• Kevin Magner will perform from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Global Heat will perform from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Finnriver Cider Garden, Cidery Taproom and Orchard, 124 Center Road, Chimacum. Cover charge is $5, free for children under 12.

• The Big Band Stardust will perform from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Marvin G. Shields Post #26, 209 Monroe St., Port Townsend. Admission is $10 per person at the door.

• The duo Bay Station will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Sirens Pub, 823 Water St., Port Townsend. No cover charge.

• Teen Escape Room will be hosted by the North Olympic Library System from 6-7 p.m. today.

“Break Out of the Library,” a free event, will be held at the Sequim Library, 630 Sequim Ave.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to test their puzzle skills and deduction skills.

For more information, call 360-417-8500, email [email protected] or visit www.nols.org.

• “Create personalized tarot cards” will be taught by Leila Block from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Northwind Art School, Building 306 at Fort Worden State Park.

• dig deeper series will present “Watering the Garden Efficiently” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

Master gardener Tom del Hotal and his irrigation team will familiarize participants with the components of a drip irrigation system and demonstrate that it is within the skill of the average DIYer.

In addition to the irrigation course, other master gardeners will be on hand from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to answer other gardening questions.

• Author Discussion at the Jefferson County Library will be presented by Charles Soule at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Soule will discuss his new sci-fi novel “The Endless Vessel” on Zoom.

For more information or a link to the program, visit www.jlibrary.info.

• The Third All-Grange Dessert Auction is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road.

The annual event raises funds for Clallam County Barns.

Donated desserts can be dropped off at Macleay Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call Dave McDaniels at 360-797-4777.

• Book club for teenagers will discuss Akwaeke Emezi’s “Pet” at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Port Angeles Library’s Carver Room, 2210 S. Peabody St.

The club is aimed at teenagers from seventh to tenth grade.

A limited number of copies of the book are available at the library on a first-come, first-served basis.

In August, the group will discuss “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” by Douglas Adams; copies of this book will be available from Saturday.

Both of these books were selected by the Port Angeles Teen Advisory Board.

For more information, visit www.nols.org.





