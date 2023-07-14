Joan Is Awful: The Black Mirror Episode Is Every Striking Actor’s Worst Nightmare | black mirror

OWith the final season of Black Mirror, you sensed that Charlie Brooker was keen to move away from his reputation as a prophet. Time and time again since her series aired, she’s managed to correctly predict the future in all sorts of gruesome ways. But this season felt like it was deliberately deviating from reality precisely to prevent it from happening again. After all, unless some hapless demon destroys Earth or Britney Spears literally turns into a werewolf, Brooker is probably in much safer territory.

Reader, it’s happened before. Less than a month after its debut, Black Mirror episode Joan Is Awful has already become the unlikely figurehead of the potential Screen Actors Guild strike.

If you haven’t seen it, Joan Is Awful is the story of a woman who, at the end of each day, realizes to her horror that her actions have been woven into a Dropout-style biographical drama, where all her bad traits and regrettable decisions are played on screen by Salma Hayek. Except, as the episode goes on, we learn that it’s not Hayek at all; it’s an AI-generated likeness of Hayek, commissioned by unethical executives working for a monolithic streaming platform. While it may not be the driving force behind the episode the AI ​​will eventually replace all the cast, it’s certainly a recurring theme throughout Joan is Awful.

It couldn’t be more timely. A sticking point of the almost inevitable Sag-Aftra strike is the potential that AI could soon render all screen actors obsolete. A syndicate member told Deadline this week: The actors see Black Mirrors Joan Is Awful as a documentary from the future, with their likenesses sold and used as producers and studios want. We want a solid path. The studios replied with confidence, we don’t.

It’s a line similar to the one currently being taken by striking WGA writers. Eventually, they claim, the technology will advance enough to create an AI-generated script that is indistinguishable from one created by a human. These scripts would be cheap and instantaneous, and although they are essentially composite jobs, created by scraping existing scripts, they would immediately put an entire profession out of work.

Sag-Aftra’s fears, however, are a bit more primitive. If a studio has the kit, not to mention the balls, to fundamentally transform Tom Hanks into a movie he didn’t agree to star in, then it has the potential to shake up the entire industry as we know it. know. It’s one thing to have your job taken away, but it’s another to have your whole likeness stolen.

The question is already creeping in from the peripheries. Indiana Jones’ latest film makes extensive use of de-aging technology, achieved by grabbing all available footage of Harrison Ford 40 years ago and feeding it through an algorithm. Peter Cushing was semi-convincingly brought back to life for the Star Wars prequels, something he’s unlikely to have given permission for unless Disney executives were particularly qualified on the board. administration of ouija boards. ITV’s recent sketch show Deep Fake Neighbor Wars took millions of images of Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj, and slapped them across the faces of young performers so deftly that it would be very easy to be fooled into thinking you are watching the real celebrities in action.

Unsurprisingly, Sag-Aftra members want this sort of thing regulated, demanding that their new employment contract include terms on when AI likenesses can be used, how to protect against abuse, and how much. money they can expect from the use of their likenesses. by AI.

It is an important, complicated, deep thing to negotiate, even if it says a lot about the scruples of the leaders concerned that the matter has become so urgent. After all, the big turning point in Joan Is Awful is when the protagonist realizes that she could essentially do Salma Hayek’s likeness defecate in a church without her permission, which Hayek’s flesh and blood staunchly fought against. . It’s not impossible that in the next decade we could see the same thing happen to every actor on Earth. Ryan Gosling, George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Dame Judi Dench, all their likenesses spilling turd after wet turd on hallowed stone ground, simply because a studio executive’s lucrative motives allowed ChatGPT to write a screenplay of movie. It goes without saying that unless you have extremely specialized interests, a movie like this would be terrible. Hopefully Sag-Aftra gets its way.