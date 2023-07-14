Entertainment
Joan Is Awful: The Black Mirror Episode Is Every Striking Actor’s Worst Nightmare | black mirror
OWith the final season of Black Mirror, you sensed that Charlie Brooker was keen to move away from his reputation as a prophet. Time and time again since her series aired, she’s managed to correctly predict the future in all sorts of gruesome ways. But this season felt like it was deliberately deviating from reality precisely to prevent it from happening again. After all, unless some hapless demon destroys Earth or Britney Spears literally turns into a werewolf, Brooker is probably in much safer territory.
Reader, it’s happened before. Less than a month after its debut, Black Mirror episode Joan Is Awful has already become the unlikely figurehead of the potential Screen Actors Guild strike.
If you haven’t seen it, Joan Is Awful is the story of a woman who, at the end of each day, realizes to her horror that her actions have been woven into a Dropout-style biographical drama, where all her bad traits and regrettable decisions are played on screen by Salma Hayek. Except, as the episode goes on, we learn that it’s not Hayek at all; it’s an AI-generated likeness of Hayek, commissioned by unethical executives working for a monolithic streaming platform. While it may not be the driving force behind the episode the AI will eventually replace all the cast, it’s certainly a recurring theme throughout Joan is Awful.
It couldn’t be more timely. A sticking point of the almost inevitable Sag-Aftra strike is the potential that AI could soon render all screen actors obsolete. A syndicate member told Deadline this week: The actors see Black Mirrors Joan Is Awful as a documentary from the future, with their likenesses sold and used as producers and studios want. We want a solid path. The studios replied with confidence, we don’t.
It’s a line similar to the one currently being taken by striking WGA writers. Eventually, they claim, the technology will advance enough to create an AI-generated script that is indistinguishable from one created by a human. These scripts would be cheap and instantaneous, and although they are essentially composite jobs, created by scraping existing scripts, they would immediately put an entire profession out of work.
Sag-Aftra’s fears, however, are a bit more primitive. If a studio has the kit, not to mention the balls, to fundamentally transform Tom Hanks into a movie he didn’t agree to star in, then it has the potential to shake up the entire industry as we know it. know. It’s one thing to have your job taken away, but it’s another to have your whole likeness stolen.
The question is already creeping in from the peripheries. Indiana Jones’ latest film makes extensive use of de-aging technology, achieved by grabbing all available footage of Harrison Ford 40 years ago and feeding it through an algorithm. Peter Cushing was semi-convincingly brought back to life for the Star Wars prequels, something he’s unlikely to have given permission for unless Disney executives were particularly qualified on the board. administration of ouija boards. ITV’s recent sketch show Deep Fake Neighbor Wars took millions of images of Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj, and slapped them across the faces of young performers so deftly that it would be very easy to be fooled into thinking you are watching the real celebrities in action.
Unsurprisingly, Sag-Aftra members want this sort of thing regulated, demanding that their new employment contract include terms on when AI likenesses can be used, how to protect against abuse, and how much. money they can expect from the use of their likenesses. by AI.
It is an important, complicated, deep thing to negotiate, even if it says a lot about the scruples of the leaders concerned that the matter has become so urgent. After all, the big turning point in Joan Is Awful is when the protagonist realizes that she could essentially do Salma Hayek’s likeness defecate in a church without her permission, which Hayek’s flesh and blood staunchly fought against. . It’s not impossible that in the next decade we could see the same thing happen to every actor on Earth. Ryan Gosling, George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Dame Judi Dench, all their likenesses spilling turd after wet turd on hallowed stone ground, simply because a studio executive’s lucrative motives allowed ChatGPT to write a screenplay of movie. It goes without saying that unless you have extremely specialized interests, a movie like this would be terrible. Hopefully Sag-Aftra gets its way.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2023/jul/13/joan-is-awful-black-mirror-striking-actors-nightmare
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Marketa Vondrousova is the first unseeded female champion of Wimbledon after defeating Ons Jabeur
- UN says cross-border Syrian aid ‘unacceptable’ | Syrian war news
- President Joko Widodo asks not to be rushed about the 2024 presidential candidate
- Padres Daily: Josh Hader ready; Manny Machado keeps punching; brown is back
- Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz: tantalizing clash in the men’s Wimbledon final
- Google Merchant Center Suspension – Misrepresentation and Deceptive Landing Pages
- When Biden called a spade a spade, China cried foul
- Obscure Iowa Nonprofit Produces New Flyer Calling Trump Pioneer for Trans | donald trump
- The difficult road to The Hague
- Hollywood strikes by SAG-AFTRA, WGA causing collateral damage to small businesses in Los Angeles
- Tom Brady shows off daughter Vivian’s football catch
- Huawei Reveals Loyalty Rates for Innovative Products