Entertainment
Hollywood actors’ strike will revolutionize the fight against AI
You know it’s wrong when the co-creator of The matrix think your artificial intelligence plan stinks. In June, as the Directors Guild of America was about to sign its union contract with Hollywood studios, Lilly Wachowski sent out a series of tweets explaining why she was voting no. The AI contacts clause, which stipulates that generative AI cannot be considered a person or perform tasks normally performed by members of the DGA, did not go far enough. We need to change the language to imply that we won’t be using AI in any department, on any show we’re working on, wachowski wrote. I firmly believe in the fight that we [are] right now in our industry is a microcosm of a much larger and critical crisis.
This crisis took another big step on Thursday when the Screen Actors GuildAmerican Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike. Like the Writers Guild of America, which is also on strike, one of the biggest disputes was about AI. Before the strike, a member of the SAG Deadline that the actors were beginning to see black mirrors Joan Is Awful episode as a documentary from the future and another said on release that streamers and studios that include Warner Bros., Netflix, Disney, Apple, Paramount and others can not pretend we will not be used digitally or will become the source of new, cheap, AI-created content.
A few weeks ago I wrote about the WGA strike and its parallels with the Luddite labor movement. Like the Luddites, the writers worry about new forms of automation taking their work away from them, but neither are they anti-tech hardliners. If AI tools could be used to help writers, say, come up with new names for a sci-fi planet, they could serve a purpose without threatening anyone’s livelihood. If writers could be trained to use great language models as tools, that’s one thing. But if they’re used instead of writers, or used to write scripts for humans to proofread for lower fees, that’s a problem, the WGA argues. Ultimately, they want to have a say in how AI is used in film.
The actors want it too. But how AI could impact their work is very different. Unlike writers, actors can’t necessarily be trained to use these tools to produce their work the AI has been trained on them. Yes, if generative AI creates, say, a scene in a movie, actors would have to be hired to give those performances, but it’s easy to see why they want protections on the use of their likenesses and are willing to strike for them.
Glitzy Hollywood stars taking a stand to keep AI under control seems like a turning point, especially this week when the US Federal Trade Commission has also launched an investigation in the ChatGPT OpenAI creator. The FTC is investigating OpenAI’s data collection practices and their potential to misinform consumers, but these things happening at once make it seem like there’s more to the AI than asking ChatGPT to write poetry or to obtain Stable Diffusion. draw a fish on a bicycle.
Although the potential for AI to impact human labor has been a topic of conversation for months, in recent days those conversations have started to bubble up across industries. This week, the WGA East criticized G/O Media for its use of AI, following a Star Wars article on Gizmodo full of mistakes. The union called the AI-generated articles a existential threat to journalism and noted the similarities between striking journalists and screenwriters. Meanwhile, on Monday comedian Sarah Silverman became the face of a pair class action trial against OpenAI and Metaaccusing the companies of copyright infringement for allegedly training their AIs on his book Bedwetting. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo supported hersaying that this will most likely become a historic case.
Will all of this stop the rise of robots? No. That’s not even denying that AI could be useful in many areas. But what it does do is demonstrate that people care, especially now that bold names like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence are talk about artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, was prepared for the WGA to go on strike for a long time, with an exec tell the post the end game is to let things drag on until syndicate members start losing their apartments and houses. Soon, Hollywood will find out if the actors are also ready to go that far.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wired.com/story/hollywood-sag-strike-artificial-intelligence/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Golfer manages to capture video of Donald Trump throwing short shot into oblivion
- Hollywood actors’ strike will revolutionize the fight against AI
- Baton Rouge welcomes new professional hockey team
- J-Hope sweeps the fashion world as he takes part in the Louis Vuitton Homme Fall-Winter 23 campaign
- What is Google’s NotebookLM and how can I try it?
- 2 earthquakes were detected in Kingfisher County
- Joan Is Awful: The Black Mirror Episode Is Every Striking Actor’s Worst Nightmare | black mirror
- Miller Electric Breaks Ground on New Electric Vehicle Innovation Center in Jacksonville
- UK visa application fees expected to rise
- Melodrama, art exhibitions among entertainment this weekend
- Men’s tennis ranks 11 on ITA Scholar-Athlete List; Program called All-Academic Team
- Pippa Middleton Wears Royal-Inspired ‘Balmoral’ Dress at Wimbledon 2023