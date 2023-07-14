Hollywood actors’ strike will revolutionize the fight against AI

You know it’s wrong when the co-creator of The matrix think your artificial intelligence plan stinks. In June, as the Directors Guild of America was about to sign its union contract with Hollywood studios, Lilly Wachowski sent out a series of tweets explaining why she was voting no. The AI ​​contacts clause, which stipulates that generative AI cannot be considered a person or perform tasks normally performed by members of the DGA, did not go far enough. We need to change the language to imply that we won’t be using AI in any department, on any show we’re working on, wachowski wrote. I firmly believe in the fight that we [are] right now in our industry is a microcosm of a much larger and critical crisis.

This crisis took another big step on Thursday when the Screen Actors GuildAmerican Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike. Like the Writers Guild of America, which is also on strike, one of the biggest disputes was about AI. Before the strike, a member of the SAG Deadline that the actors were beginning to see black mirrors Joan Is Awful episode as a documentary from the future and another said on release that streamers and studios that include Warner Bros., Netflix, Disney, Apple, Paramount and others can not pretend we will not be used digitally or will become the source of new, cheap, AI-created content.

A few weeks ago I wrote about the WGA strike and its parallels with the Luddite labor movement. Like the Luddites, the writers worry about new forms of automation taking their work away from them, but neither are they anti-tech hardliners. If AI tools could be used to help writers, say, come up with new names for a sci-fi planet, they could serve a purpose without threatening anyone’s livelihood. If writers could be trained to use great language models as tools, that’s one thing. But if they’re used instead of writers, or used to write scripts for humans to proofread for lower fees, that’s a problem, the WGA argues. Ultimately, they want to have a say in how AI is used in film.

The monitor is a weekly column dedicated to everything happening in the world of WIRED culture, from movies to memes, from TV to Twitter.

The actors want it too. But how AI could impact their work is very different. Unlike writers, actors can’t necessarily be trained to use these tools to produce their work the AI ​​has been trained on them. Yes, if generative AI creates, say, a scene in a movie, actors would have to be hired to give those performances, but it’s easy to see why they want protections on the use of their likenesses and are willing to strike for them.

Glitzy Hollywood stars taking a stand to keep AI under control seems like a turning point, especially this week when the US Federal Trade Commission has also launched an investigation in the ChatGPT OpenAI creator. The FTC is investigating OpenAI’s data collection practices and their potential to misinform consumers, but these things happening at once make it seem like there’s more to the AI ​​than asking ChatGPT to write poetry or to obtain Stable Diffusion. draw a fish on a bicycle.

Although the potential for AI to impact human labor has been a topic of conversation for months, in recent days those conversations have started to bubble up across industries. This week, the WGA East criticized G/O Media for its use of AI, following a Star Wars article on Gizmodo full of mistakes. The union called the AI-generated articles a existential threat to journalism and noted the similarities between striking journalists and screenwriters. Meanwhile, on Monday comedian Sarah Silverman became the face of a pair class action trial against OpenAI and Metaaccusing the companies of copyright infringement for allegedly training their AIs on his book Bedwetting. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo supported hersaying that this will most likely become a historic case.

Will all of this stop the rise of robots? No. That’s not even denying that AI could be useful in many areas. But what it does do is demonstrate that people care, especially now that bold names like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence are talk about artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, was prepared for the WGA to go on strike for a long time, with an exec tell the post the end game is to let things drag on until syndicate members start losing their apartments and houses. Soon, Hollywood will find out if the actors are also ready to go that far.