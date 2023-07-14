Bret Michaels Gets His Party (Bold) at Pine Knob – Macomb Daily





Bret Michaels is quick to say how much he loves it in Detroit — and the Pine Knob Music Theater in particular. “I feel like I’m at home right now,” the Poison frontman told a crowd of around 10,000 on Thursday night July 13 as he opened his 12-date Parti Gras 2023 tour. at the amphitheater. “I feel like I’m in my garden” He frequently addressed the audience – most wearing the Mardi Gras-style beads handed out before the show – as “family and friends” and added that even after the Poison’s appearance on the Stadium Tour last July at Comerica Park was “one of the best days of my life,” fans “took it up a notch” on Thursday. “I’m having the best time of my life,” a- he proclaimed. Michaels opened Parti Gras, his new multi-act summer concert concept, at Pine Knob for a reason, of course. It was his 19th appearance on the site – 17 of them with Poison, who he says (probably) set a beer sales record during one of his two-night stands. Sporting a Parti Gras touring tank top and five different hats overnight, he spoke warmly of the metro area’s longstanding support, recalling the early shows at clubs such as Blondie’s and Harpo’s before Poison became a household name. multi platinum arena poster. “What an amazing time to be here at Pine Knob, all my friends, all these years later,” he said at the start of the hour-and-40-minute show, also taking the time to extend a heartfelt thank you. the local team. and promoters. Michaels and his six-piece band also followed Poison’s playback on Thursday, delivering seven of the band’s biggest hits – including his cover of Loggins & Messina’s ‘Your Mama Don’t Dance’ and, of course, the anthem of the party “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” the latter sang along with the winner of a karaoke contest “Dress Like Bret.” During “Something to Believe In,” Michaels paid tribute to U.S. Army veterans bringing a dozen on stage to be saluted by the crowd, and he slipped in a bit of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Give it Away” at the start of “Unskinny. Bop.” And “Each rose has its thorn” was, as usual, performed in front of a sea of ​​cellphone flashlights. The twist for Parti Gras, however, is that it was about more than Michaels. After hit-filled opening sets by Jefferson Starship and Night Ranger, he was joined during his part of the evening by a pair of other singers who brought their own tremendous legacies to the show. Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, wearing Hawaiian-style print shorts and joking about “looking like a guy who still freezes his (hair) ends,” performed his band’s hits “Every Morning” (with Michaels playing congas) and “Fly” and later joined Michaels for a solid cover of Sublime’s “What I Got”. Short-lived Journey vocalist Steve Augeri also played four of that group’s hits, pleasing the Pine Knob crowd with “Separate Ways”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully” and “Don’t t Stop Believin'”, the song that put the non-existent South Detroit on the map. Michaels brought in the entire “cast” to close out the night with Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” another track that’s been played more than once on the Pine Knob stage. “Next year, do you want to do something big like this to kick off the summer?” He asked. Rest assured that the response was enthusiastically affirmative. Before that, however, Michaels will return to play Sound Board at the MotorCity Casino Hotel on November 22, the day before Thanksgiving. Tickets go on sale July 20 through Ticketmaster. More details via soundboarddetroit.com.

