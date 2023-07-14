Euphoria actor from Willow Street gets probation for blouse theft in Lancaster | Local News





“Euphoria” actress Elise Jones will spend a year on probation for stealing a $45 shirt from a popular Lancaster store and she is due to take a shoplifting course. Jones, 25, formerly of Willow Street, who has also starred in adult films as Chloe Cherry, was accepted into the fast-track rehab program in Lancaster County Court on Friday to resolve a robbery charge at the retail. The ARD program allows qualified offenders to apply for expungement from their records at the end of their term. In addition to probation and class, Judge Thomas Sponaugle ordered Jones to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with treatment, if necessary. She must also complete 20 hours of community service and pay an ARD fee of $650 and other fines and fees of approximately $1,450. Jones declined to comment afterward. My client cannot change the past, but the way she responded to this adversity by taking responsibility with positive change will undoubtedly lead her to rise above it all, Jones’ attorney said, Steven Broad. A Building Character employee showed Lancaster City Police video showing Jones taking a Moda International blouse from a locker room on Dec. 27 and leaving without paying, police said. The blouse was taken from the Jenny Gohringers Jenny & the Clowder booth. An employee told police that a woman later identified as Jones had paid for other items. Police said Jones admitted to taking the shirt and giving it to an officer, according to charging documents. After Jones was charged, his representative told TMZ there was confusion over a blouse that was not properly loaded. This story seems to be more about a local store that sells a celebrity’s name more than anything else. Building Character owner Marty Hulse and manager Joel Henry said at the time that they did not know who Jones was until police reached Jones’ mother, who informed them that her daughter was an actress. On Friday, Hulse said: “I’m glad Ms Jones has accepted responsibility for her actions and I hope this is a fresh start for her. Stealing from local family stores hurts us all and Building Character takes a serious such egregious behavior and is working closely with the Lancaster City Police Department to bring it to an end.” Jones, who now lives in Los Angeles, was convicted of retail theft in 2015 when she was underage. Euphoria follows the stories of Rue, a recovering drug addict. Jones plays Faye, a young woman who keeps drug addicts company. Hit! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm subscription to the list. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lancasteronline.com/news/local/euphoria-actor-willow-street-native-gets-probation-for-blouse-theft-in-lancaster/article_65922a88-218a-11ee-9999-17a6b58bfb80.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos