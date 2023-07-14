» Things to do in and around Saratoga Springs: Friday, July 14





TAKE THE DAY The Dave Matthews Band will perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $65.20. AROUND SARATOGA Acclaimed novelists Adam Braver and Rick Moody will read new works of fiction tonight at Caffe Lena. The event will run from 8-9:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $12.50.

This year, the Saratoga Cattle Farm Breakfast and Tour will begin today. Participants will enjoy a buffet breakfast during the morning workout at Saratoga Racetrack before taking a ride on a CDTA cart to Old Tavern Farm for a 60-90 minute guided walking tour. The event will run from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with tickets $85 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under, with admission to the day’s races included. Reserve your tickets at NYRA.com.

Saratoga Arts will open its new exhibit, Homestead: You Are Here, tonight at 5 p.m. The series, created by multidisciplinary artist Yuko Edwards, uses photography to explore the memories, sense of belonging and existence of the black community. The exhibition will run until August 26 and admission is free. SOMEWHERE ELSE Schenectady County SummerNight will return for another year to downtown Schenectady tonight. There will be live music, food and drink, games and entertainment for the kids and even a huge sandcastle. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will take place around State Street and Jay Street. Free entry.

Something Rotten continues at Albanys Park Playhouse tonight at 8 p.m. The comedy follows the Bottom brothers as they struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their pompous contemporary, The Bard, William Shakespeare. Tickets start at $25.

The Schuylerville Public Library invites adults and children 6th grade and up to participate in Volunteer Invading Species Day. Volunteers will meet at Hudson Crossing Park and learn how to identify and remove common invasive plant species. The day will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hudson Crossing Pavilion. RSVP to schuylervillelibrary.sals.edu Categories: On the Trail, ATT Newsletter, Entertainment, Life & Arts, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2023/07/13/things-to-do-in-around-saratoga-springs-thursday-july-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos