Canadian actor Henry Czerny returns to the Mission Impossible franchise after 27 years





Henry Czerny landed his life’s work nearly 30 years ago when he landed a role in a short film titled Impossible mission. The Toronto-born actor was fresh off his first role in the 1994 thrillerClear and present dangerwhen he got the call for a starring role in one of Tom Cruise’s flagship franchises. Sleep deprived and “not in a good state of mind”, Czerny said he almost refused but his agent insisted. He took the gig. Reprising his role as Impossible Mission Force (IMF) leader Eugene Kittridge for the first time since the original 1996 film, Czerny spoke with CBC News aboutMission impossible to esteem, part one,the seventh installment in the series. The blockbuster hit Canadian theaters earlier this week. “The franchise itself has gotten better with each iteration, although the first one was, of course, the best,” Czerny said. He then changed his mind. WATCH | Henry Czerny on his return to the Mission Impossible franchise: Canadian Mission Impossible actor Henry Czerny returns for a 7th film Canadian actor Henry Czerny stars in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One after appearing in the first installment of the Tom Cruise-led franchise 27 years ago. He spoke to CBC News about returning to the show and Cruise’s evolution as an actor. “In fact, this one is by far the best in the franchise,” he said ofDead Reckoningwhich stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a skilled secret agent who assembles his IMF team to defeat their latest enemy: a dangerous artificial intelligence-powered entity that threatens to destroy the world. “Chris McQuarrie directing, Tom Cruise at the top of his game and they’re looking for deeper character relationships…those were the three selling points,” Czerny explained of his 27-year absence from the popular series. movies. “So yeah, I’m back!” Tom Cruise “stronger”, “more centered” Cruise has had a string of recent box office hits, with the one last summer High Pistol: Maverickwidely credited with bringing the theater industry back to life after it was hammered during the pandemic shutdown. Czerny has seen his co-star’s craft evolve since the first MID movie in 1996. “He’s stronger. He’s more centered, if that’s possible. He’s more generous as an actor, as a producer,” Czerny said of Cruise. “His feet are more sunk into the ground, although he spends most of his time in the air or jumping from this or that, that’s how I would describe him.” Tom Cruise attends the Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday. (Evan Agostini/Associated Press) As for Czerny’s own relationship with the franchise and the character, he says an additional 25 years of experience has brought a rich new layer to the role. “It’s a heavier, a little more serious Kittridge. A little less angry, more not necessarily resigned but more certainly aware of the way the world works,” he said. “It’s not a very pretty picture he’s seen and he’s trying to get out of it and serve his community the best he can.”

