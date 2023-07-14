Billie Eilish: Barbie was my childhood! | Entertainment
Billie Eilish played with her Barbies to express her personality.
The 21-year-old pop star wrote and released the track “What Was I Made For?” with her brother Finneas for the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s summer film “Barbie” and explained that playing with the iconic Mattel doll was a big part of her childhood and thinks the character is a way to represent everyone .
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: “Oh my God. Well, Barbie was my childhood. Really, Barbie was my everyday life as a kid. She’s a beautiful doll, please She’s everything. She’s everyone. There are so many Barbies and there are so many different and different versions. All of my Barbies had their own personalities and opinions and thoughts and styles and ideas of the world. And I don’t I was just a little kid talking for them, but they still had the personality for me.”
The ‘Happier than Ever’ singer went on to add that she had to keep her role in ‘Barbie’ a ‘secret’ for so long and that her involvement in the summertime comedy – which stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken – came about after a casual phone call with director Greta and composer Mark Ronson.
She said: “God, it’s so funny that it’s all out now or it’s out now because it’s been a secret for so long. At some point late last year, Finneas was like, Man, would you like to do a song for Barbie? And I was like, What? I was like, Where did you get that question? Why did that come to your mind? And he said, Well, I was talking to so-and-so, and it came And talking to Mark and Greta, and dad, dad dad And it’s like there was a random day in December Finneas said, We’re going. .. No, no, no, I get a text. It’s like a group text and it’s me, Finneas, then two more numbers. And suddenly Finneas is like, Hey, that’s Billie’s number. .
“And I look, and I’m like, I don’t know what’s going on. There’s no pre, I don’t know what’s going on. And then it’s like, Hey, it’s Greta Hey, that’s Mark.
“I had heard about it when the internet heard about it a year ago, and they were spinning and everyone was like, oh my God, this is Margot Robbie and this is Ryan Gosling, and that’s it. that. Anyway, Finneas is going to a point, Finneas is like, At 3:00 today, we’re going to call Greta and Mark. And I’m like, Cool. No team, nothing else. C was everything. And we had a call with them. Greta explained the movie to us, and it was just the sweetest, purest thing in the world. And of course, Finneas and I went into that honestly in a very selfish way, we may have absolutely nothing to do with this movie, but I want to see it. Show me. I want to see it.
