Prajakta Koli on the rise of OTT content and his journey to Bollywood

Shraddha Chowdhury

We’ve seen her dance, host, act, play the fool, and also throw coffee in a co-star’s face in the most artful way possible. From creating content, to acting, to ramping, working with the UN and Michelle Obama, and receiving numerous awards, it’s been quite a journey for Prajakta Koli. Rather crazy, we said. Armed with her signature wit and broad smile, she draws crowds and viewers in hordes, a testament to her fame and growth as a multi-hyphen.

I don’t think it really sank, Prajakta says of her stardom. I am grateful but constantly overwhelmed at the same time!

Grounded and fully connected to her online following of more than 15 million people across all platforms, Prajakta had no plans for how her career would unfold when she launched her YouTube channel, MostlySane, in 2015.

Looking back, I’m glad I didn’t know where that would lead. Honestly, it all came as a surprise…says India’s YouTube queen.

At just 29 years old, some may say Prajakta has come a long way in just eight years. But when we recount everything she’s done (she once thought being a radio jockey was her calling!), we weren’t far from the truth. She wears many hats with seemingly effortless ease, but overall she identifies herself the most as a content creator as she encompasses all the varied work she is involved in.

It’s the only term that applies to everything I do. It could be when I wake up and write a YouTube video. Or when I’m working on an original story. Or when I’m heading to a set as an actor, or using my platform for socially relevant conversations, she explains.

Positive, eager to learn, happy, hardworking and grateful as she describes herself, her personalities are many. Although there is an essential underlying essence: humor. Her chosen medium is mainly what makes Prajakta endearing to her audience and all because she believed it was the least bad thing.

It’s not like I can cook or work on fashion, beauty or travel. I didn’t have the resources, the money or the talent for any of this. I had dabbled in comedy during my time in theater, with the kind of writing I did for a blog that only my family read, and on YouTube. So that was literally the only thing I felt I could do!

His career is embellished with many milestones, although the one that is close to his heart is his organic and authentic relationship with his viewers. Also, what we see on all platforms is the real Prajakta, which doesn’t require us to ask her what she likes off-camera, she brings her true personality to the table.

I was certain that I couldn’t go on living more than one life because that wouldn’t make me happy. So that surely wouldn’t make my viewers happy either. I would not have had the relationship that I have with them today and that I adore so much.

I can’t list all of these milestones, but it all led to many other things. There was my first meeting and those that followed, shooting with Michelle Obama, being part of a documentary that won a Daytime Emmy Award (it was huge!), presenting at the United Nations…

She comes a long way indeed.

While his accomplishments make for an exhaustive list, the spotlight shone on Prajakta after he tried out for the role of nerdy Dimple Ahuja in Mismatched on Netflix. Then this talented young woman’s Bollywood debut included a viral earworm and movie mogul of the stature of Karan Johars. Although she may have played a supporting role in Jugjug Jeeyo,

Prajakta certainly made his presence felt. I love being on stage. I love rehearsals and discovering new characters, says the former theater artist. I always wanted to be an actor and I couldn’t have asked for a better movie (for my debut). I couldn’t have asked for a better production, a better director or a better ensemble of co-actors. Everyone was extremely warm and welcoming, and I had the best time!

In fact, while she may have achieved even greater fame thanks to Mismatchedit’s the big screen that Prajakta calls his comfort zone.

I love being on camera and the whole process of being a performer, doing my hair and makeup, remembering lines, talking to the director and your crew, filming, being on camera, everything!

Having started in Bollywood and OTT around the same time just two years apart, she has yet to notice any major differences between the two worlds. However, she believes online media is becoming even more important than the theatrical experience.

Depending on what the audience chooses, OTT is surely on the rise, more accessible and more convenient and reaches a wider audience as it transcends borders. Theater is limiting in comparison.

Anyone in the world can watch OTT content, which makes the possibilities endless. And that’s where I think the industry is heading. It has now become one big pool of content instead of different pockets of content. If you have a good story to tell, it will work no matter where it is watched.

If her Instagram stories are anything to go by, Prajakta is always on the go (and often late). When we wonder how she mostly stays sane amid the organized chaos of her frenetic schedule, she gleefully reminds us that she’s been doing this for a while.





I have a very close circle of friends and I’m not too sociable. My friends, my family and my team understand me and guide me through everything in life, she smiles.

The artist finds peace by spending time with loved ones or curling up with a romantic novel. But one activity that she loves and that everyone who follows her loves is dancing!

It’s my way of expressing myself, relaxing or recharging myself, even if it’s in my room at 3am…

Knowing Prajakta, she has a lot up her sleeve the rest of the year, including projects she says aren’t something I ever imagined doing.

The fun part of the journey has just begun… I’ve worked really hard, and it’s always nice to see it pay off, whether it’s securing my future, making my dreams come true, ticking things off my bucket list things to do… That said, I can’t wait to see what’s next…

And frankly, neither do we.

Cover photo courtesy of Shivam Gupta

This was adapted for the web from a story originally published in the July 2023 issue of HELLO! India. Get our copy of the latest issue here!