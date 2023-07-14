Black Mirror: actors and Hollywood fight over digital doubles of AI





[1/2]AI artificial intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 13 (Reuters) – As a plot of the anthology TV series ‘Black Mirror’, the Screen Actors Guild says it is battling studios for control of performers’ digital cues that could be used ‘for the rest of eternity”. The studios counter that they offered groundbreaking protections against the misuse of footage. Artificial intelligence has become a hot topic for film and television actors, who fear that artificial intelligence could be used to duplicate their voices and likenesses. Actors have used contract talks with Hollywood studios to assert control over how these digital simulations are used on screen. It’s one of many sticking points in contract talks with Hollywood studios, which ended Wednesday without a deal. AMPTP, the group negotiating on behalf of Walt Disney (DIS.N), Netflix (NFLX.O) and other major studios and streaming services, said it had accepted a “revolutionary AI proposal” that would protect the artists’ digital likeness. Such protections, the studios noted, would include obtaining an actor’s consent to create and use a digital replica, or digitally alter their performance. SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland challenged that characterization at a Thursday press conference in Los Angeles. “They are proposing that our background artists can be scanned, be paid a day’s pay, and their company own this scan of their image, likeness, and can use it for the rest of eternity” , said Crabtree-Ireland. “So if you think this is a revolutionary proposition, I suggest you think again.” AMPTP said SAG-AFTRA’s claim that digital replicas of background actors can be used in perpetuity without consent or compensation is false. He said the current proposal would restrict the use of the digital cue to the film for which the background actor is employed. Any other use would require actors to consent and negotiate for use, subject to a minimum payment, the studios said. SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union, representing 160,000 film and television actors, announced that its members would go on strike at midnight. Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

