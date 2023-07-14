Entertainment
Ongoing Jazz & Blues Festival
Posted on July 14, 2023
Sandwell Council is once again supporting the Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival – with the festival starting today (Friday 14th July) at Wednesbury Library with help from The Shufflepack.
This 39th festival will see musicians from around the world showcasing their talent in Sandwell’s six towns, including our libraries, museums and parks.
Sandwell prides itself on its rich diversity, culture and heritage and, with artists from across the UK as well as musicians from France, Spain, Italy and the USA performing at Sandwell, this year’s festival has a truly international atmosphere.
Councilor Kerrie Carmichael, Leader of Sandwell Council, said: “As a council, 2022 has been a record year for events in Sandwell with around 270,000 people attending our events across the borough. Hopefully this year we will see even more people come to the festival as well as our exciting schedule of council events throughout the year.”
Go to our Visit Sandwell webpage to know more.
“Festivals and events like this really show that Sandwell is a Bostin Place that is home to Bostin People, which is why I’m proud to welcome residents and visitors from further afield.”
The latest updates on Sandwell events are available on the council’s website.
Events are free entry unless otherwise stated.
friday july 14
- 7:30 p.m., West Bromwich Central Library: Jamie Thyer & The Worried Men
Saturday July 15
- 2 p.m., Bromwich Hall (Mansion), Stone Cross: Digby Fairweather
- 3 p.m., West Smethwick Park Pavilion: Chase Jazzmen
- 6 p.m., West Smethwick Park Pavilion: Alan Barnes Quartet
- 7pm, Thimblemill Library, Smethwick: Sam Chase Trio (£10.45 or £9.05 with discounts – buy tickets at Skiddle)
- 7:30 p.m., Blackheath Library: Bruce Adams Quartet
Sunday July 16
- 2.30pm, Oak House, West Bromwich: Chick Wren’s Rollin’ River band
- 7:30 p.m., Thimblemill Library, Smethwick: Potato Head Jazz Band (Spain)
Monday July 17
- 2 p.m., West Bromwich Central Library: The Joys of Singing – Val Wiseman (speech)
- 7:30 p.m., Grand Pont Library: Veronica and Max (Italy)
Wednesday July 19
- 7:30 p.m., Cradley Heath Library: Washboard resonators
Thursday July 20
- 6 p.m., West Smethwick Park Pavilion: Brigham Young University Jazz Legacy Band (USA)
- 7:30 p.m., Grand Barr Library: Ben Toury (France)
friday july 21
- 7 p.m., Wednesbury Museum & Art Gallery: Will Killeen Band
- 7.30pm, Bleakhouse Library, Oldbury: Windy City weather birds
Saturday July 22
- 12 p.m., Wednesbury Museum & Art Gallery: Hot Club of Halifax
- 7:00 p.m., Lightwoods Park Bandstand, Bearwood: Windy City Weatherbirds
- 7:30 p.m., Wednesbury Library: Nils Solberg
Sunday July 23
- 2:00 p.m., Haden Hill House, Cradley Heath: Hot Club of Halifax
These lists are correct at the time of printing but may be subject to change beyond the control of Sandwell Council.
Full festival details can be found on the Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival website.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sandwell.gov.uk/news/article/6711/jazz_and_blues_festival_under_way
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ongoing Jazz & Blues Festival
- Women’s Tennis Named ITA All-Academic Team; Registers 11 athletes on ITA’s Scholar-Athlete List
- Black Mirror: actors and Hollywood fight over digital doubles of AI
- Exploring Mobile Phone Science at National Museum of Natural History : NPR
- NATO Summit: Three Guidelines for Europe, War and Peace
- Southeast Asian countries renew their concern over the violence in Myanmar. But diplomats can’t agree on a solution
- Prajakta Koli on the rise of OTT content and his journey to Bollywood
- Northwestern baseball coach fired days after football coach fired in hazing scandal
- Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons party
- 6 Tips for Safer Food Processing — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Why is NATO expanding its reach in the Asia-Pacific region?
- ChatGPT maker under investigation by US regulators over AI risks