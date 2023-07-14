Ongoing Jazz & Blues Festival

Sandwell Council is once again supporting the Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival – with the festival starting today (Friday 14th July) at Wednesbury Library with help from The Shufflepack.

This 39th festival will see musicians from around the world showcasing their talent in Sandwell’s six towns, including our libraries, museums and parks.

Sandwell prides itself on its rich diversity, culture and heritage and, with artists from across the UK as well as musicians from France, Spain, Italy and the USA performing at Sandwell, this year’s festival has a truly international atmosphere.

Councilor Kerrie Carmichael, Leader of Sandwell Council, said: “As a council, 2022 has been a record year for events in Sandwell with around 270,000 people attending our events across the borough. Hopefully this year we will see even more people come to the festival as well as our exciting schedule of council events throughout the year.”

“Festivals and events like this really show that Sandwell is a Bostin Place that is home to Bostin People, which is why I’m proud to welcome residents and visitors from further afield.”

Events are free entry unless otherwise stated.

friday july 14

7:30 p.m., West Bromwich Central Library: Jamie Thyer & The Worried Men

Saturday July 15

2 p.m., Bromwich Hall (Mansion), Stone Cross: Digby Fairweather

3 p.m., West Smethwick Park Pavilion: Chase Jazzmen

6 p.m., West Smethwick Park Pavilion: Alan Barnes Quartet

7pm, Thimblemill Library, Smethwick: Sam Chase Trio (£10.45 or £9.05 with discounts – buy tickets at Skiddle)

7:30 p.m., Blackheath Library: Bruce Adams Quartet

Sunday July 16

2.30pm, Oak House, West Bromwich: Chick Wren’s Rollin’ River band

7:30 p.m., Thimblemill Library, Smethwick: Potato Head Jazz Band (Spain)

Monday July 17

2 p.m., West Bromwich Central Library: The Joys of Singing – Val Wiseman (speech)

7:30 p.m., Grand Pont Library: Veronica and Max (Italy)

Wednesday July 19

7:30 p.m., Cradley Heath Library: Washboard resonators

Thursday July 20

6 p.m., West Smethwick Park Pavilion: Brigham Young University Jazz Legacy Band (USA)

7:30 p.m., Grand Barr Library: Ben Toury (France)

friday july 21

7 p.m., Wednesbury Museum & Art Gallery: Will Killeen Band

7.30pm, Bleakhouse Library, Oldbury: Windy City weather birds

Saturday July 22

12 p.m., Wednesbury Museum & Art Gallery: Hot Club of Halifax

7:00 p.m., Lightwoods Park Bandstand, Bearwood: Windy City Weatherbirds

7:30 p.m., Wednesbury Library: Nils Solberg

Sunday July 23

2:00 p.m., Haden Hill House, Cradley Heath: Hot Club of Halifax

These lists are correct at the time of printing but may be subject to change beyond the control of Sandwell Council.

Full festival details can be found on the Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival website.