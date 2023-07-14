Entertainment
Shania Twain at Faster Horses, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press
In the three decades since the release of her self-titled debut album, Shania Twain has been a veritable queen of country music at one time THE queen.
So it makes sense that her latest album, and the tour that bears her name, is called “Queen of Me.”
The Canadian-born singer, 57, released her sixth studio album in early February; it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart and at No. 2 in its native country. It joins her predecessors who have sold over 34 million albums in the United States alone, making Twain the nation’s best-selling female artist. She also landed 16 Top 10 country singles, seven of which including “Any Man of Mine”, “Love Gets Me Every Time”, “You’re Still the One” and “Honey, I’m Home” reached number one. place. .
Twain’s first tour since 2018 takes him to North America and Europe throughout the fall. She mostly plays arenas, but this weekend will be one of the headliners at the Faster Horses festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, an event she says is “going to be a discovery for me. I love the name…”
Twain, who released a Netflix documentary “Not Just a Girl” in July 2022, says she feels her career hit a new high this year. “I would consider this album and spin my moment to celebrate. I celebrate my voice, I celebrate my music old, new, I celebrate my fans. I have a lot of gratitude right now. I feel extremely grateful in a very , very sincere, long term. This once in my life will be memorable for years to come.
“Queen of Me” was a product of the pandemic, which locked up Twain like everyone else and interrupted her “Let’s Go!” residency at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. “Songwriter has always been a very therapeutic thing for me, my benchmark,” says Twain, who wrote “more than an album of new songs” during this time, with a particular point of view. “I was scared like everyone else. There was a lot of anxiety, a lot of concern for my family, for the world. So I escaped into happy subjects, into words and concepts that would lift my moral.
Twain Eileen Edwards in Windsor, Ontario, and raised in small town Canada, has been a professional singer since she was very young. So, the 30th anniversary of the “Shania Twain” album is only part of the story for her. “There were so many mountains to climb, it seemed legit 30 years ago. I would say it feels like three lifetimes since my very beginnings, because it’s been a very long career, much longer than 30 years. There’s a lot of respect and appreciation that I only feel now, that I didn’t feel much at first.
As on most of his previous albums, some of which were produced by ex-husband Robert John “Mutt” Lange (AC/DC, Def Leppard, the Cars and more), Twain straddles the line between country and pop. “Those lines faded for me pretty early on. I started out as a kid singing pretty much just country music…but Elvis Presley, to me, was country. The Eagles have been part of my ‘country’ repertoire. There was so much rock and pop that I did as part of my country music…plus Dolly Parton songs that crossed over to pop, Olivia Newton-John; “Please Mr. Please” was one of the greatest songs in my repertoire. So by the time I got my record deal, I had done all styles of music, really, and I still do.
Twain, who took a 15-year hiatus in 2002 to repair his voice after open throat surgery, avoids talking about his future. “I’m really, really excited to be back more than anything. I realized that the opportunity should not be taken for granted. As long as I can sing, which is another fabulous achievement in my life, to be able to sing again and be with people in the same place again, it’s so good. I’m happy to be up there singing. I can’t necessarily say that as long as I can sing I will be on tour, but I will definitely use my voice.
Shania Twain will close this year’s Faster Horses festival at 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at Michigan International Speedway, 12626 US Highway 12, Brooklyn. (517)592-6666 or www.fasthorsesfestival.com.
