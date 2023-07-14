H1 2023 box office review: Bollywood scores Rs 1,450 crore; SRK tops the list with Pathaan

The first half of 2023 ended with the release of Kartik Aaryan and Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Kiara Advani, which turned out to be a successful venture. In the post-covid world, the industry has managed to climb a few rungs from an extremely disappointing 2022, especially due to the roar of the king, Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. The best month in the first half of 2023 was January because Pathane emerged as an all-time blockbuster with collections north of Rs 515 crore.

While Pathaan turned out to be an ATBB, Selfiee and Shehzada were disappointments

The Pathaan fever also continued to last in February and the victims of this wave were the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon led by Shehzada and Selfiee along with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. Both February releases proved to be box office disappointments with collections of Rs 31 crore and Rs 17.50 crore respectively. February’s lull was finally given some light in March with the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoors’ love story Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar, which proved to be a hit with collections to life of Rs 130 crore.

Ideally, a romantic comedy at this number in the post-pandemic world called for a hit tag, but the budget went haywire due to delays leading to an average verdict on the theatrical front. Rani Mukerji returned with Ms Chatterjee against Norway and the film was one of the few small scale hits with lifetime collections of Rs 23 crore earning an average verdict. Bholaa followed Ms Chatterjee against Norway but Ajay Devgn’s standout couldn’t live up to expectations. The film opened to decent numbers but the remake factor coupled with not so good word of mouth led to the film closing at Rs 81 crore in India. The film is a theatrical flop. Salman Khan returned to his Eid slot with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in April, but the film was a big disappointment with lifetime collections of just Rs 101 crore.

Eid and Salman Khan were a terrific combo, but the film flopped due to below-average content. So far, the surprise package of the year has been The Kerala Story, directed by Adah Sharma, as the film turned out to be a BigBlockbuster with collections of Rs 215 crore. The Kerala story was followed by star Vidyut Jammwal IB 71, and the film made respectable figures with a lifetime total of Rs 22 crore, however, it was not good enough to be called a success due higher costs. This is a below average deal. The movie tended towards lower ratings, and a 25 crore plus runtime would have resulted in an average verdict.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan surprises with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Small town story by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khans, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was another surprise in the first half of 2023 as the film became a super hit with a lifetime collection of just under Rs 85 crore. The film’s opening weekend boasted a Buy One Get One Free offer, but the content was appreciated, giving the film long legs at the box office. It also shattered several myths, giving small town cinema hope for survival. While the surprise Super Hit was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, mid-June saw a huge disaster on behalf of Prabhas-led Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The Hindi version of the film scored Rs 127 crore at the box office after a 96 crore opening weekend, facing complete rejection from audiences.

The first half ended on a decent note with the release of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advanis-directed love story Satyaprem Ki Katha. Just like Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar, the film is a box office hit with lifetime collections expected to be in the Rs 70 crore range. It’s an intense love story, a genre that hasn’t flourished much in the post-pandemic world and therefore the collection is more of a positive sign for the film industry. There have been films like Bheed, Zwigato, Bad Boy and Afwaah that have sunk without a trace. 1920 is another film that made some box office numbers in the boring phase and is a profitable business for stakeholders, although the number of theaters is more of an average result.

The total scored by Bollywood in the first six months is Rs 1450 crore, thus already reaching 70% of the total the industry earned in 2022. Overall, the first half ended with One All Time Blockbuster , One Blockbuster, One Super Hit, Four Average Grossers, One Below Average, 3 Flops and 8 Disasters. The year hasn’t seen as many releases as in pre-pandemic times, and the need of the hour is also to have a frequent stream of releases.

Here is a Bollywood box office report from the first half of 2023

Kuttey: 4.50 crores – Catastrophe

Pathaan: Rs 515 crore Blockbuster of all time

Shehzada: Rs 31 crores – Flop

Selfie: Rs 18 crore Catastrophe

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar: Rs 130 crore Average

Ms Chatterjee vs Norway: Rs 22 crore – Average

Bholaa: Rs 82 crore Flop

Gumraah: Rs 8.25 crore – Catastrophe

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rs 101 Crore Flop

History of Kerala: Rs 215 crore Blockbuster

IB 71: Rs 22 crore below average

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Rs 83crore Super Hit

Adipurush: Rs 127 crore Catastrophe

1920: Rs 20 crore Average

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 70 crore (expected) Average

The second half of 2023 is expected to be much better with shows like Jawan, Tiger 3, Animal and Dunki side by side with popular franchise films like Oh My God 2, Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and Fukrey 3 among others. The industry is also hoping for at least 2 more hits from movies like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, The Great Indian Rescue, Yoddha and Sam Bahadur among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

