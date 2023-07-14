Windsor actor joins union days before SAG strike





Two weeks ago, Charles “Buddy” Buder joined the Hollywood Actors Union after starring in more than a dozen feature films, the first time in 72 years that he has been part of a labor movement.

Since Friday morning, the Windsor resident has been on strike along with thousands of other members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union in Los Angeles, New York and across the country. It’s not what he expected after retiring as director of risk management at Travelers Insurance, but the jovial Buder is a strong supporter of the cause.

“I would like to picket and show my support,” Buder said Thursday night as the midnight strike approached. “If they sent me a sign and stuff, maybe I’d walk around by Windsor Town Hall for an hour or two and maybe I could go to the Capitol in Hartford…I am proud to be in the Screen Actors Guild.” Or he could travel to Boston to march a protest line with other SAG-AFTRA members. All of this – his on-screen work and support for fellow performers – fits the roleBuder took as an unannounced cast member in Connecticut productions. He appeared with Kelsey Grammer, Jon Voight, Dustin Hoffman, Alicia Witt and other stars, first as an uncredited extra and more recently as a homeless man in “Ray Donovan: The Movie” with Voight for Showtime and “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve” with Grammer, both released in 2022. Buder also played Santa Claus in “Romance at Reindeer Lodge,” filmed in 2017 in North Haven and Branford. Many of his appearances have been in Hallmark made-for-TV movies. His on-screen moment is often fleeting and he has never had a voice. He couldn’t as a non-union actor, and maybe that will change now. But speaking with the 1968 Manchester High School graduate, it’s easy to feel how comfortable he is on set. “I never did theater in high school or college, but I just found it interesting how they put together a movie,” he told me, explaining his fascination. “Sometimes the scenes I’m in might only be a minute of the movie, but it took eight or six hours to do them…People look at me and say, ‘You’re a celebrity!’ I say no, it’s something anyone could do.'” Buder also volunteers at the Travelers Championship Golf Tournament as Co-Chair of the Walk Scoring Committee. Last year he was named the PGA Tour’s National Volunteer of the Year, in his 50th year at the Greater Hartford golf event – and donated his $10,000 prize, along with a game of Travelers at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. No, he never starred with Connecticut icon Paul Newman, who died in 2008. Buder’s Hollywood career began in 2014 when he went with his daughter, Becky, to an open casting call for the thriller ” Deep in the Darkness”, filmed in Moodus and Hartford. “They were like, ‘Why do you want to be in this movie?’ I said, “Look, I don’t care. My daughter wanted me to come with her.” And the guy said, ‘You’re in!’ His early work as an extra was either unpaid or minimum wage. But sometimes he was tapped to earn a union scale — $187 a day plus overtime — if a production lacked the required number of SAG-AFTRA members. Six of these so-called “Taft-Hartley” designations, named after the 1947 labor law, earned him a notice in June requiring him to join the union if he wanted to continue.





He quickly paid the $1,800 initiation plus $100 for six months. No sooner had his card arrived than the strike loomed. Talks with the studio association broke down after the previous contract expired at midnight on Wednesday despite the efforts of a mediator. A tissue as the sprawling syndicate is residual pay for streaming movies and TV shows, especially for the vast majority who aren’t stars — and the use of artificial intelligence, which actors fear ‘it does not lead to the creation of their resemblances without compensation. THE strike order came Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear if the union is planning a picket in Connecticut as the entire industry faces disruption, especially as a strike by film and TV writers has also been underway for a while. may. Buder – whose wife, Judy, tried working as an extra and didn’t like it – said he appreciates the support the union shows its members. He can’t wait to eat on set alongside other SAG-AFTRA cast and crew. He’s not star-struck but he has stories, like once with Voight, between filming scenes of “Ray Donovan” at Union Station in New Haven. Buder told the veteran star, who looks like him, “Someone said I could be your replacement.” Voight stroked Buder’s face and replied, “No, you could be my twin!” His golden rule: as with golfers, only talk to stars when they talk to him. He jokes about collecting strike pay and when he joined the guild on June 27. Strike?”

