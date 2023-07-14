Fran Drescher’s fiery speech against Hollywood studios goes viral as actors go on strike | American Actors Strike 2023

Fran Drescher has blasted Hollywood studios in a fiery speech after talks between the actors’ union and the studios failed to avert a strike, calling them disgusting for claiming they were losing money on the left and on the right by giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs.

In a speech that was widely publicized on Thursday, especially among those unaware The Nanny star ran Sag-Aftra, Hollywood’s biggest syndicate Drescher said actors were marginalized, despised and disgraced by a business model that has been radically changed by streaming. and artificial intelligence.

What’s happening here matters because what’s happening to us is happening in every walk of life, when employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors who keep the machine running, a she declared.

We are the victims here. We are victims of a very greedy entity. I am shocked at the way the people we have dealt with treat us.

I can’t believe, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, that they lose money left and right giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It’s disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history.

Sag-Aftra President Fran Drescher delivers her speech

On Thursday, it was announced that 160,000 Sag-Aftra members, from big stars to background actors, would join the Writers Guild of America in a strike, marking Hollywood’s biggest shutdown since the two unions last struck in 1960. .

The unions are fighting for better terms with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, an entity that represents major studios and streamers including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros Discovery.

Drescher, who became union president in 2021, has long expressed concerns about corporate greed, captioning photos with slogans like STOP CAPITALIST GREED NOW and tweet feelings including: Capitalism has become another word for the ruling class elite! In 2017, New York Magazine headlined: Your new favorite anti-capitalist icon is Fran Drescher.

Drescher also described herself as an anti-capitalist in an interview with Vulture that year, saying: I’m not against making money, don’t get me wrong. I don’t think making money is a bad thing per se. But it must be calibrated within the spectrum of what is true value.

What I’m really telling people is that you might be the first to go on a global warming rally, but in the meantime, do you know what’s in your investment portfolio? We should not support these companies at all.

Dreschers’ speech on Thursday was improvised, with the 65-year-old actor shaking his fists and occasionally wiping away tears. Wake up and smell the coffee, she told Studios. We demand respect! You cannot exist without us!

Fran Drescher becoming one of the consequential union leaders of our time is an arc that I absolutely rave about as both a union girl and a 90s kid. — Emily St. James (@emilystjams) July 13, 2023 “,”url”:”https://twitter.com/emilystjams/status/1679583452298084353″,”id”:”1679583452298084353″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false, “source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”c2787738-c08e-4760-b083-aa1a4c829154″}}”> Fran Drescher becoming one of the consequential union leaders of our time is an arc that I absolutely rave about as both a union girl and a 90s kid. — Emily St. James (@emilystjams) July 13, 2023

Sag-Aftra members have been ordered to stop all work related to the productions, including performing red carpets and promoting their work on social media. The London premiere of Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer has been brought forward an hour to avoid the start of the strike, with the actors leaving during the film as it was officially announced.

On Twitter, Bette Midler slammed tech companies in a thread listing the many industries affected, before focusing on Hollywood. The actors are right to go on strike, as are the screenwriters, she wrote. If you want to devalue and destroy an industry, it’s no longer a sustainable business model.

Cynthia Nixon tweeted that she is proud to stand with the WGA and the studios that have been harvesting our work for far too long. She added: We will win this!

Jamie Lee Curtis shared an Instagram post that said: Time to remove the MASKS and collect the SIGNS.