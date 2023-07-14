Celebrity Supplement | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com

Q: Will Vanna White leave “Wheel of Fortune” when Pat Sajak retires? I’m sad to see him go, but I hope they keep Vanna. –TL
A: “Wheel of Fortune” game show host Pat Sajak recently announced that the upcoming season will be his last. He will remain as an off-camera consultant for three more years after that, but the question fans are asking is, where does that leave Vanna White?
According to Entertainment Weekly, White is trying to negotiate a new contract to stay on the show and is also seeking a raise – his first in 18 years. A decision regarding his future with the series is currently in limbo.
***
Q: Is it true that the TCM (Turner Classic Movies) channel is going to disappear? I really enjoy watching old movies on this channel before bed every night. –JK
A: In recent days, it has been reported that the TCM channel is reducing its staff from 90 employees to 20. Fans like you, including actor Mark Hamill, feared the worst: that TCM would be permanently erased from our television guides. by cable. News of the layoffs so alarmed directors Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson that they teamed up on an emergency call about it with the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav.
The respected director trio released a statement on their discussions with Zaslav and concluded that “It’s clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him. Our main goal is to ensure that TCM’s programming is intact and protected. .. We are committed to working together to ensure the longevity of this cultural touchstone that we all cherish.”
After Hamill tweeted that he “can’t imagine a world without my all time favorite station”, Ben Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies, replied: “You don’t have to imagine it. We don’t ‘let’s go nowhere.’ That certainly sounds reassuring. Hopefully, the #SaveTCM social media campaign, combined with the star power behind it, will ensure that the TCM channel will go down in television history for a long time to come.
***
Q: When will the Emmys take place this year? I know the Oscars and Grammys are earlier in the year, but I lost track of the Emmys. –HJ
A: Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on July 12, with the live ceremony taking place Monday, September 18 on Fox. However, if the WGA writers’ strike isn’t resolved by late July or early August, there’s a good chance the ceremony will be postponed. According Deadline.comif that happens, don’t expect it to air until November.
The 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards was scheduled to air June 16 on CBS, but was also postponed due to the strike.
The list of expected nominees to be announced on July 12 includes the stars of HBO’s “Succession” and “The White Lotus,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Hulu’s “The Bear” and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” among others. Many also expect Hollywood legend Carol Burnett, who just turned 90, to be nominated for her guest starring role in the final season of “Better Call Saul.”
Email me your questions at [email protected], or email me at KFWS, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.