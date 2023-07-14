Hollywood actors to begin historic strike at midnight after studio talks collapse

Leaders of a Hollywood actors union voted on Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, halting production in the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, executive director of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, told a news conference that union leaders voted to stop work hours after their term expired. contract and that talks had broken down with the Alliance of Motion Picture. and television producers representing employers such as Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.

“A strike is an instrument of last resort,” he said. Union leaders told a news conference they had voted unanimously for a strike to begin at midnight. Outside Netflix’s Hollywood offices, striking screenwriters chanted “Pay Your Actors!” immediately after the announcement of the strike.

It’s the first strike by film and television actors since 1980. And it’s the first time two major Hollywood unions have gone on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the president of the actors’ guild.

“Employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors who keep the machine running,” said SAG-AFTRA Chairman Fran Drescher. “Shame on them. They’re on the wrong side of history.”

Before talks began on June 7, the 65,000 cast members who cast ballots overwhelmingly voted union leaders to send them on strike, as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) did when their deal expired there. more than two months ago.

An extension of the contract, and negotiations, for almost two weeks only exacerbated the hostility between the actors and the studios.

The issues in the negotiations included both base salary and residual salary, which the players said were undermined by inflation and the streaming ecosystem, perks and the threat of unregulated use of internet. ‘artificial intelligence.

Strike will have ‘adverse effect’ says Disney chief

The group representing the studios, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), earlier said it was disappointed with the failure to strike a deal.

“It’s the union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it rejected our offer of historic salary and residual increases, significantly higher caps on pension and health contributions, hearing protections, shortened series option periods, a revolutionary AI proposition that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more,” AMPTP said in a statement.

He added that instead of continuing to negotiate, “SAG-AFTRA has put us on a path that will compound the financial hardship of thousands of people who depend on the industry for their livelihood.”

Disney chief Bob Iger warned Thursday that a strike by actors would have a “very damaging effect on the entire industry.”

“This is the worst time in the world to add to this disruption,” Iger said during an appearance on CNBC. “There is a level of expectation that [SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America]having that just isn’t realistic.”

SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 film actors, broadcast journalists, announcers, hosts and stunt performers. The Broadway cast said in a statement that they stand “in solidarity” with SAG-AFTRA workers.

The actors guild has already authorized a strike with a margin of almost 98%. With the actors’ strike, they will officially join screenwriters on the picket lines outside studios and filming locations in a bid to secure better terms from studios and streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

Stars Damon and Chastain support the movement

The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since early May, slowing production of movies and TV series on both coasts and in other production hubs. Issues in the negotiations include the unregulated use of artificial intelligence and the effects on residual remuneration caused by the streaming ecosystem that has emerged in recent years. The actors joined the writers on the picket lines for weeks in solidarity.

An actors’ strike would prevent performers from working on sets or promoting their projects. For example, the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimerin London was brought forward an hour so the cast could walk the red carpet before the SAG board announcement.

As the original deadline approached in late June, more than 1,000 union members, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Bob Odenkirk, added their names to a letter signaling to leaders their willingness to strike.

Attending a photo event on Wednesday, actor Matt Damon said that while everyone was hoping a strike could be averted, many actors need a fair contract to survive.

“We have to protect the people who are a bit on the sidelines,” Damon told The Associated Press. “And $26,000 a year is what you have to earn to get your health insurance. And there are a lot of people whose residual payments are what push them over that threshold. And if those residual payments dry up, their health care too. And that’s absolutely unacceptable. We can’t have that. So we have to find something that’s fair.”

The impending strike cast a shadow over the upcoming 75th Emmys. The nominations were announced on Wednesday, and the strike was on the minds of many candidates.

“People stand up and say, ‘This doesn’t really work and people need to be paid fairly,'” said Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, who was nominated for her first Emmy Award on Wednesday for playing Tammy Wynette. In George and Tammietold the AP.

“It’s very clear that there are some streamers who have really changed the way we work and the way we work, and contracts really haven’t caught up with the innovation that’s happened.”