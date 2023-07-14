Entertainment
Hollywood actors join striking writers DW 7/13/2023
Many famous Oscar and Emmy winners will join writers to picket New York and Los Angeles on Friday as Hollywood’s major labor dispute drags on.
This strike marks one of the industry’s largest labor disputes in decades and will shut down the remaining productions that have continued to film since the writers went out of work.
Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) President Fran Drescher and other actors showed solidarity by joining the writers on the picket lines.
With the formal inclusion of the actor branch, which has 65,000 members, the two guilds will unite in their concerns about contracts that keep pace with inflation, residual payments in the age of streaming and protection against the use of artificial intelligence to replicate their work in film and television.
Strike instrument of last resort
The deadline for Hollywood actors to reach a deal with major film and TV studios had passed on Thursday.
The union leadership voted to stop work hours after their contract expired and talks with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down.
Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, executive director of SAG-AFTRA, called the strike “an instrument of last resort”.
He added that they had voted unanimously for a strike to start at midnight Thursday (0700 GMT Friday).
Shortly after the strike was announced, the striking screenwriters chanted, “Pay your actors! outside the Netflix offices in Hollywood.
‘Unrealistic expectations’
The AMPTP, representing major employers like Disney, Netflix and Amazon, expressed disappointment with the strike, pointing to the negative impact it will have on the thousands of workers involved in supporting film and television production.
Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC on Thursday that the expectations of the cast and writers were “unrealistic,” calling the decision to strike “very disturbing.”
Earlier this week, an exclusive report in Deadline.com said the studios and AMPTP predict that by October the majority of writers will face financial hardship after spending months on picket lines without work. , forcing them to accept all the terms of the negotiations. .
Actors’ union joins striking writers
It is the first industry-wide shutdown in 63 years, with film and television production set to halt.
In May, more than 11,000 film and TV screenwriters went on strike, disrupting the production of a slate of big-budget films.
The SAG-AFTRA walkout leads to a “double strike” not seen in Hollywood since 1960.
SAG-AFTRA members appeared to be taking the strike seriously as stars of the film ‘Oppenheimer’ left the London premiere on Thursday hours before the union officially called the strike.
What you need to know about negotiations
On Wednesday, talks were held with mediators in a last-ditch effort to avert a second industry strike.
“After more than four weeks of negotiations, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) … remains reluctant to deliver a fair deal on key issues that are critical to SAG-AFTRA members,” said the Screen Actors Guild in a statement.
Meanwhile, the AMPTP expressed disappointment at the failure to reach an agreement.
“It’s the union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it rejected our offer of historic salary and residual increases, significantly higher caps on pension and health contributions, hearing protections, shortened series option periods, a revolutionary AI proposition that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more,” AMPTP said in a statement.
A-list stars including Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep have voiced their support for the industrial action.
The strike means stars won’t be able to promote new releases or attend industry events such as Comic-Con, which is set to take place next week.
The union represents approximately 160,000 television and radio actors and presenters as well as other media professionals.
What are the actors’ demands?
The union demanded higher pay from streaming services as well as higher pay to counter inflation.
In addition to salaries when they work, actors earn “residuals” whenever a production they star in airs on a network or cable.
However, streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ do not disclose viewership figures and pay actors the same flat rate regardless of viewership.
SAG-AFTRA also requires the implementation of safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Actors want to be sure that their digital images won’t be used without their permission.
rm, ko, sdi/sms (Reuters, AFP)
|
