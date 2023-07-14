Movie and TV stars join picket lines to fight for Hollywood’s future – Daily Press

By ANDREW DALTON (AP Entertainment Writer)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudekis and other major film and television actors joined the picket lines alongside screenwriters on Friday in the first full day of a walkout that is become Hollywood’s biggest work fight in decades.

Sudeikis was among the picketers outside NBC in New York. ‘Lord of the Rings’ star Sean Astin joined protesters chanting outside the Netflix offices in Hollywood. Also on Netflix were “Titanic” and “Unforgiven” actor Frances Fisher and “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher, who is president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

The cast’s arrival energized the picket lines outside Netflix, where music blared and the sidewalks were filled with protesters.

Elsewhere, ‘Once Upon a Time’ actor Gennifer Goodwin was among the protesters outside Paramount Pictures.

The walkout is the first double-edged strike by actors and screenwriters in more than six decades. The dispute immediately halted production in the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down.

The famous faces of Oscar and Emmy winners are likely to be seen with some regularity on the picket lines in New York and Los Angeles, adding star power to protests outside studios and corporate offices.

In recent weeks, many actors have shown their solidarity with the writers, who walked off the job in May. Today, 65,000 members of the actors’ union officially joined them on strike.

Both guilds have similar issues with studios and streaming services. They worry about contracts that follow inflation and residual payments, which compensate creators and actors for the use of their material beyond the original broadcast, such as in reruns or on streaming services. The unions also want to put in place safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence mimicking their work in film and television.

Drescher sharply criticized studios and streaming services when announcing the union leaders’ unanimous vote to strike on Thursday.

“We are victims of a very greedy entity,” Drescher said Thursday. “I am shocked at the way the people we have dealt with treat us. I can’t believe, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, that they lose money left and right giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs.

No discussion is scheduled and no end in sight for the work stoppage. It’s the first time the two guilds have left the sets since 1960, when then-actor Ronald Reagan was the head of SAG.

The Alliance of Film and TV Producers, which represents employers including Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others, lamented the walkout, saying it will hurt thousands of workers in industries that support film production and television.

The actors’ strike will affect more than the shooting. Stars will no longer be allowed to promote their work via red carpet premieres or personal appearances. They cannot campaign for the Emmy Awards or participate in auditions or rehearsals.

The strike triggered the cancellation of red carpet events scheduled for next week for “Special Ops: Lioness,” starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

A “Haunted Mansion” premiere event at Disneyland on Saturday was supposed to go ahead as planned, but no actors were on hand to promote the film.

While international filming could technically continue, the shutdown of US-based writers and performers is also likely to disrupt them.

The writers’ strike ended late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as several scripted shows whose theaters or their writers’ production were halted, including Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” , “Hacks” on Max and “Family Guy” on Fox. Many more are sure to follow now that the performers have also been taken down.

