Entertainment
Bollywood movies and their disastrous heydays
Bollywood, where dreams are meant to come true and stories are woven with threads of magic, there is perhaps almost a dark bhoolbhulaiya, where the concept of a satisfying climax is a mere illusion.
Today is going to be a journey through the loops of despair, as we explore those unfortunate creations (we overemphasize calling them creations) that shattered our hopes and left us sinking our hearts in disbelief.
That’s how we could even think of making all this shit believable!
Because what could be more delightful than embarking on a cinematic adventure, only to be greeted by an ending so confusing it feels like a cruel joke played on our senses?
Well, the destiny of these films is not to be celebrated but to be remembered as a warning, for budding amateurs.
And let’s be real here, the agony of patiently enduring hours of celluloid anticipation, only to be rewarded with a climate catastrophe that leaves us yearning for a time machine to salvage those wasted hours.
It’s a heartbreak of epic proportions
Sad, how quickly it plunges us into an abyss of disappointment!
Here are some of the most ridiculous movies Bollywood has blessed us with:
Aap Ka Suroor: The True Love Story (2007): This Himesh Reshammiya star’s climax takes an absurd turn, leaving viewers dumbfounded. It dives into a realm of implausibility as the protagonist, against all odds, miraculously overcomes insurmountable obstacles without any reasonable explanation.
Drone (2008): An ambitious fantasy film that falls flat on its stomach, Drona enjoys a climax that is as disconcerting as it is disappointing. The final act lacks coherence, leaving audiences struggling with a host of unanswered questions and a deep sense of dissatisfaction.
Kambakkht Ishq (2009): A comedy that loses its comic touch at the climax, Kambakkht Ishq disappoints with its absurdity. The movies attempt to mix humor and romance, culminating in a contrived climax that doesn’t deliver on its promise.
Tee Maar Khan (2010): This heist comedy goes off the rails at its climax, leaving audiences in a state of disbelief. As the story reaches its crescendo, the climax becomes a convoluted mess, straining the patience of even the most forgiving viewers.
Kites (2010), a visually resplendent tale of love and longing, sadly descends into confusing territory at its peak, leaving viewers pondering in bewilderment. The narrative wanders off, leaving loose strands unattached and instilling a deep sense of dissatisfaction that lingers in the air.
Mausam (2011): This ambitious romance saga crumbles under the weight of its own climax aspirations. What begins as a promising tale of love and fate ends with a contrived resolution that stretches credibility, leaving viewers yearning for a more satisfying conclusion.
Himmatwala (2013): A remake gone wrong, Himmatwala boasts a climax that defies logical reasoning. The film’s climax is the epitome of over-the-top melodrama, where the heroes’ triumph feels like a product of sheer luck rather than some semblance of skill or strategy.
Race 3 (2018): This film takes the crown for a climax that can only be described as an explosive concoction of confusion and disbelief. As the plot unfolds in a flurry of convoluted twists, the climax descends into a chaotic mess, leaving audiences scratching their heads.
Sadak 2 (2020): This highly anticipated sequel failed to live up to the legacy of its predecessors, and its climax did little to redeem it. With a convoluted narrative and unsatisfactory resolution, Sadak 2 left audiences disappointed and wondering about the film’s purpose.
Hello Charlie (2021): This comedic caper failed to stick the landing with its climax. The films’ resolution lacked the comedic punch and cleverness seen throughout, resulting in a lackluster ending that didn’t leave a lasting impression.
The Big Bull (2021), drawing inspiration from real events, grappling with crafting a lasting climax. The denouement felt rushed, unable to provide the necessary emotional satisfaction, resulting in a lackluster finale to an otherwise promising tale.
