The Hollywood actors’ strike: everything you need to know | American Actors Strike 2023

Who is on strike?

The strike was called on Thursday morning by the American actors’ union Sag-Aftra (born in 2012 from the merger between the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), after the failure of negotiations with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), which represents studio bosses. Sag-Aftra has around 160,000 members: actors from movies and TV shows, as well as video game artists, radio presenters, models and YouTube influencers. The union technically only covers the United States, but its global rule one requires members remove from production anywhere in the world.

Who is the leader of Sag-Aftras?

The union’s president and figurehead is Fran Drescher, who you might remember from the 90s TV show The nanny. After facing minimal criticism for spinning off to Italy for a photoshoot with Kim Kardashian as negotiations headed for the rocks, Drescher burst in with an inflammatory speech, in which she poured scorn on studio bosses (they plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right by giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It’s disgusting. Shame on them.) and invoked the spirit of the French Revolution: Finally, people break down the doors of Versailles, and then it’s over!

Fran Drescher gives fiery speech against Hollywood studios as actors hit video

Who are the main supporting actors?

A glimpse of the A-listers putting their star power behind the strike came a fortnight ago when a Sag-Aftra letter expressing a willingness to strike was signed by Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Wilde and Ewan McGregor. On Friday, George Clooney added his weight to the strike, calling it an inflection point in our industry and saying changes were needed for our industry to survive. Other heavy hitters who have provided support over the past 24 hours include John Cusack and Mark Ruffalo. There was no resistance, all American actors seem to agree with the action.

What does Sag Aftra want? And why can’t they get it?

One of the main roles of the unions is to negotiate the terms with the studios: the last major chord was signed in July 2020 although it was almost immediately undermined by Covid. This agreement was due to expire on June 30, hence the start of negotiations. One of the main sticking points seems to be the residuals, the payments performers receive for repeat screenings of movies or TV shows, while the question of who owns an actor’s likeness if it is reproduced by the AI ​​is also a major flashpoint. Sag-Aftra negotiators are demanding residues partly based on viewership levels on streaming services, but studios that include Netflix and Amazon streamers alongside Disney are unwilling to share information.

A Writers Guide America AI sign was also an issue in their dispute. Photography: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Has streaming changed everything?

Streaming hasn’t just killed the mid-budget movie or linear TV series, it’s also changed the way movies and shows are presented to their audiences and make money in return. Streamers make money from subscribers, and shows and movies are basically promotions for subscriptions. Plus, they’re just up there all the time, with no repeats, because we’d understand them as a classic disruption, making it difficult for traditional means to gauge their value in terms of people paying for them. Hence the row over residuals, made all the more difficult by streamers’ reluctance to reveal how many people are watching them. As shows and movies on streaming platforms become larger and more widely watched, the potential residuals become larger and larger.

What about AI?

Six months ago, no one thought about AI, but that’s how fast things have moved: from zero to an existential threat. Right now, AI-generated footage doesn’t seem sophisticated enough to replace traditional film production, but the speed of machine learning has everyone worried. AMPTP said they had offered a groundbreaking proposal on AI, but Sag-Aftras chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland rejected it: they proposed that our background artists could be scanned, receive a day’s pay and their companies should own this scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they wish, without consent or compensation. So if you think this is a revolutionary proposition, I suggest you think again.

I thought actors were rich, though?

Acting is a bit like the world of sports: there’s a bunch of big-money headliners, and then the rest, some of whom earn a living wage, but most of whom have nothing. comparable. These are the people Tom Cruise went ballistic on while filming Mission: Impossible: you can tell the people who are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down! It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education! Matt Damon reminded reporters of the hardships of most active acting lives in the United States: it takes $26,000 to get health coverage and many people are on the fringes and the residual payments get them through that. threshold. This is not an academic exercise. It’s real life or death.

Matt Damon with Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh at the premiere of Thursdays Oppenheimer. Photography: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Will they get what they want? How strong are unions?

The United States could be the home of the massacre of labor disputes (about 1,100 dead since 1850, by Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia) but Sag-Aftra is likely to pack a mighty punch. On the one hand, its main members are much more visible than those of the writers’ union, the WGA, whose strike began in May. And the disappearance of actors means filming, the most money-intensive part of the production process, must stop immediately. But the ripple effects of the strike aren’t instantly apparent, it’s not like garbage or power workers. Both sides are playing a long game: Actors and writers are betting the already threadbare post-Covid product pipeline will force studios back to the table, while bosses take the age-old path of trying to force the unions to submit.

What will this mean for the UK?

Equity, the British actors’ union, said it would stand in unwavering solidarity with Sag-Atfra, meaning any of its members who hold common cards will be reluctant to work if in doubt, and those who will not feel uncomfortable if there is the slightest sense that they are taking the work of fellow strikers. Beyond that, many productions on these shores are more or less co-productions. The UK’s biggest studios are hosting big US productions, all of which are now on hold. These include Deadpool 3, which filmed in Pinewood, the Tim Burtons sequel Beetlejuice, the Idris Elba thriller Heads of State and the movie version of Wicked. TV shows in production and currently under threat are the second seasons of Andor and The Sandman, and Eddie Redmaynes The Day of the Jackal.

Hollywood actors walk out of Oppenheimer premiere as strike begins video report

What are the other immediate effects?

In addition to shutting down most filming, the fine print in the Sag-Aftras terms means actors will no longer be able to promote shows and movies they’ve already made. Hence the start time of the Oppenheimers London premiere was moved forward an hour, so its cast could hit the red carpet before the 8pm deadline. The promotional ban extends to social media, with stars now muzzled over their upcoming work. It also means chat shows will be surprisingly light on the cast for the foreseeable future, and any print or radio interviews scheduled from Friday have been cancelled.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. A return visit will be tricky this year. Photography: Franco Origlia/GC Images

And in the next few months?

The most pressing effect will likely be on the fall festivals in Venice, Telluride and Toronto which kick off at the end of next month. All three rely heavily on star power to pitch movies in hopes of major Oscar action. Yet without A-listers to promote them by making splashy channel entries, primping on the red carpet, and speaking to reporters, much of the appeal of these events will be removed. Venice will have to decide if it can continue with the Challengers opening night film, for example, whether in-person coverage should focus exclusively on director Luca Guadagnino rather than stars Zendaya and Josh OConnor. Other films not officially announced for the fall festivals will have to quickly recalibrate their strategies. The Michael Mann Ferrari movie could still screen, but without star Adam Driver. When key roles are combined, the situation is potentially trickier. Bradley Cooper wrote, produced, directed and starred in Leonard Bernstein’s biopic, Maestro. He could promote the film in its production and directing abilities but should decline any questions about its script or performance.