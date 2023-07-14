Iconic Old Hollywood Steakhouse, Georgian venue reopens in Santa Monica





Italian steakhouse The Georgian Room, which opened in 1933 in Santa Monica and hosted Judy Garland, Bugsy Siegel, Dick Van Dyke and many others, quietly reopened in late June. This follows the reopening of the vibrant Art Deco Georgian Hotel, located above the Georgian Room at 1415 Ocean Avenue, in April. Jon Blanchard and Nicolo Rusconi (Soho Warehouse, Ace Hotel, Hoxton, Chicas Tacos) of BLVD Hospitality’s development team restored the Georgian Room dining room using vintage photographs, many of which now line the walls from the super club. In keeping with the Georgian’s intimate, private and exclusive ambience, dining is by reservation only, with only 65 seats available at a time. Photography is also generally prohibited, and diners are encouraged to put away their phones to enjoy live jazz performers and the piano bar. The craft cocktails come from bar manager Jerom Morris and the Italian wines were blended by wine director Kristin Olszewski. There are, of course, classic Italian dishes from chef David Almany, who worked under Nancy Silverton for years. The menu, included below, includes veal parmesan, rigatoni alla vodka, and a 48-ounce dry-aged rib eye. The space is open from Thursday to Saturday, and Reservations can be done by calling or emailing the restaurant. Two Bollywood brunches Two Indian restaurants in Los Angeles recently launched Bollywood Brunch, or a full brunch with a live DJ spinning Bollywood tunes. Downtown LA Baar Baar launched its Bollywood brunch last week, serving dishes like the Bombay masala omelet, and Culver City Arth Bar starts its own Bollywood brunch this Saturday, with a live pav bhaji station preparing the Bombay staple for diners. An emblematic cheese dairy is moving Cheese Store of Beverly Hills reopens at 9705 S. Santa Monica Boulevard on Monday, July 17, selling cheeses, wines and more, as well as sandwiches, salads and other ready-to-go meals. The Cheese Store moved from a previous location on Beverly Drive, where it had stood for 50 years, to this new 5,000 square foot space. A beloved LA burger spot is coming to Vegas Like Eater Las Vegass Jana Karel shared earlier this weekbeloved Southern California burger spot IRV Burgers makes its way to Vegas Later this year, marking its first foray beyond state lines. He will be appearing at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Grid Iron Grill on July 19 from noon to 8 p.m. Then, later this year, Irvs Burgers will have a stand at the new Durango Casino & Resorts food hall. eat your heart. A one-day brunch with chef Maneet Chauhan Chefs Maneet Chauhan, who is also a judge on Food Networks Chopped, and daughter and goats Stéphanie Izard are hosting a summer brunch on Saturday, July 29 at the latter’s Arts District restaurant. Although full details are yet to be announced, there will be a special menu for the 11 a.m. brunch. Tickets are $95 and can be purchased here.

