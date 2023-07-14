Entertainment
WGA editors react to remarks – The Hollywood Reporter
“The. Fucking. Nanny.” This is how the board member of the Writers Guild of America West Liz Alper aptly summed up how striking union members felt from SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher’s impassioned comments on Thursday afternoon when the guild formally announced its intention to strike after failed contract talks with studios and streamers after four weeks of negotiations.
SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, who joined Drescher on the podium at SAG’s Miracle Mile headquarters, said the national council “voted unanimously to issue a strike order” on Thursday Morning. The performers’ union, which has 160,000 members, will join more than 11,000 WGA members on the picket lines beginning Friday, marking the first double strike in Hollywood in more than six decades.
“They recognized, like the writers, that the studios broke the company and hold the studios to account,” said a showrunner. The Hollywood Reporter after the SAG-AFTRA press conference. “We don’t highlight how much money these CEOs make to shame them – although they should be ashamed. We highlight it to demonstrate that these companies clearly have money. They just don’t want to give it to the writers or actors.
The SAG-AFTRA strike order came after talks between the performers’ union and the Alliance of Film and TV Producers – which represents studios and streamers – ended on July 12 with no new contract. The original three-year pact was extended from its June 30 expiration and, according to Drescher, the AMPTP “wasted” those extra 12 days. “They stayed locked behind closed doors and canceled our meetings with them,” said the former star of The nanny said from the podium.
“Fran was amazing. The system has been too unfair for too many people for too long, and I think it needs to be remade fairer for everyone,” said another showrunner with multiple shows on the air. actors, which will see the new Emmy nominees immediately stop all campaigning and could delay the September ceremony, comes the same day Disney CEO Bob Iger sparked fury among some SAG-AFTRA and WGA members during of an appearance on CNBC in which he said the two guilds’ demands were “unrealistic”.
“The dude is asking for $45 million a year plus a golden parachute in case he screws it up – and we’re the ones being unrealistic? If the studios that make $30 billion in profits every year are really struggling, take a pay cut, Bob,” writing David Slack, former member of the WGA negotiating committee. “So #PayYourWriters.”
A showrunner with business at Disney joked that Iger was “stealing the crown” from David Zaslav as the studio’s marquee villain. “He owes Zaslav a favor,” the showrunner said. (Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, has become one of the syndicate’s go-to studio villains after a series of decisions that upset creatives, including announced cuts at Turner Classic Movies and the disappearance of content from the streaming service Max, among other moves designed as part of a multi-billion dollar cost savings campaign following the merger of the two companies.)
“Lest wealthy, conservative corporate types in the AMPTP think we wacky, liberal artist types are unreasonable, the president of SAG during the previous actors’ strike was… (checks notes): * Ronald Reagan *,” how I Met Your Mother co-creator Craig Thomas writing.
On the picket lines, scores of WGA members huddled around cellphones broadcasting the SAG-AFTRA press conference and cheered Drescher on as passers-by honked their horns in support. Outside the Disney lot in Burbank, those who stayed close to the closing time of the 2 p.m. strike showed films about Drescher and other union leaders, including the WGA West’s chief negotiator. Ellen Stutzman and Lindsay Dougherty, the Teamsters leader who represents more than 6,500 people in the industry below the line. employees in LA “So proud of her!” said a WGA picket outside Disney’s Burbank headquarters, where temperatures topped 90 degrees.
SAG-AFTRA members will join the WGA on the picket lines beginning Friday. During the strike, artists will be banned from acting services as well as publicity, including conventions, festivals, FYC events, premieres, junkets, interviews, and using social media to promote a film or a television series in the studio.
Summarizes strike captain Caroline Renard: “A strike is meant to be disruptive and embarrassing. We don’t play patties on the playground. No Venice, no TIFF, no press tours, no red carpets, no shows, filming, etc. in the foreseeable future. If the studios think they can do it without writers and actors, then let them.
