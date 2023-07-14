Baby alert! Karlie Kloss gives birth to a second child | Entertainment
Karlie Kloss has given birth to her second child.
The 30-year-old model and her 38-year-old businessman husband Joshua Kushner – who already have two-year-old son Levi – welcomed their newborn baby on July 11.
Joshua shared a photo of their little one, who was sporting a blue beanie, and wrote on Instagram: “welcome to [world emoji] [heart emoji] 7.11.23 (sic)”
Several stars congratulated the couple on their happy news, including Kim Kardashian.
She commented, “Congratulations!!!! [heart emoji]”
Actress Kate Hudson wrote: “Welcome!!!”
Talent manager Guy Oseary posted: ‘Congratulations and lots of love from the Oseary family’
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg both commented on the heart emojis, and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki posted, “Congratulations!!!”
In May, Karlie – who has been married to Joshua since 2018 – revealed she was pregnant during a star-studded Met Gala appearance, where she showed off her bump in a black trompe-l’oeil Loewe dress draped in pearls .
She told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column, “I don’t know how to style a belly,” and noted that because she was last pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic, she had no not to worry about fashion.
Upon welcoming her first child in March 2021, Karlie explained that her life had been changed by motherhood as she noted that she no longer “makes a move without asking”. [her] mom friends” first.
She told WSJ Magazine: “The friendship thing with the moms group – I was always like, yeah, that’s cute but it won’t be me. [Now] I don’t move without asking my mom friends.”
The former Victoria’s Secret angel also explained that she re-examined her relationship with her body after giving birth.
She added: “I love my body in a way that I never had.
“I never imagined that I would have a career [in which] my body would be so tied to my success or failure. It’s something that I
I really don’t like being a model, but it’s part of the job.”
