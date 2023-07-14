



Among the four hundred guests who attended the wedding of Tamara Falc with Iigo Onieva on Saturday 8, several stood out for their elegance.: from Eugenia Silva to Alessandra de Osma, via Amparo Corsini Manuel Falc’s wife or Isabel Preysler herself.

Esha Gupta has not gone unnoticed either and, despite being a real stranger in Spain, he’s a star in india. Just look at his Instagram account to confirm his popularity in his native country: he records more than fourteen million followers. In the networks there are also images of his appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. ANTONIO TERRN / ROSITA_LIPARI_WEDDING Esha Gupta, with Vicky Martín Berrocal, upon their arrival at Tamara’s wedding. Víctor Blanco was in charge of his style. As soon as she arrives at El Rincón Palace, Esha dazzles with her beauty and bearing. Dressed in a design by Vicky Martín Berrocal, which combined a striking pendant, the Bollywood actress attended as a companion to her boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar, partner of Rafael Nadal and Abel Matutes Jr. at Mabel Capital. This group of companies is the same that includes, for example, the restaurant chain Tatel and the same one for which Iigo Onieva worked until last May. But Esha Gupta has a long professional resume to carry the girlfriend label. Born into a modest family in New Delhi, her father was in the Indian Air Force, she became a celebrity by participating in various beauty contests in her country. After participating in the Femina Miss India, where she was voted Miss Photogenic, the actress was voted the most beautiful woman in her country by winning the Miss India International 2007 pageantcompetition in which he entered on the advice of his mother. A real feat considering that India has 1.4 billion inhabitants. Egypt From then on, Esha Gupta’s life changed dramatically. As she was preparing to study law in the UK, an agency signed her to make her the Bollywood movie star she is today. But he first studied theater in Bombay before playing in twenty films and half a dozen series. Despite everything, the actress took a long time to complete her academic training: In addition to studying environmental law, she has a degree in communication. Adems de coronarse Miss India, el otro momento clave en su vida se produjo cuando acudi a un evento solidario en Italia en 2019, donde se dispute un partido de ftbol solidario entre el Real Madrid y la As Roma promovido por una de las empresas de Mabel Capital city. I met its CEO, Manuel Campos Guallar, with whom he had a real crush. Neither the pandemic nor the almost eight thousand kilometers of distance between Spain and India have become obstacles to their attendance, which is now four years old. Esha’s spectacular figure is not only the result of her vegan diet, but also of her love for sports: practice high-intensity HIIT training, pilates, kick boxingequitacine, baile But she is also a woman who cultivates her interiorwith yoga from the age of seven and meditation. However, as she confesses, her best way to find peace and stability is through love with her boyfriend. Egypt Esha Gupta and also Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.

