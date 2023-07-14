Actor with roles in ‘Guiding Light,’ ‘Hunger Games’ movie accuses RI resort owner of sexual harassment





Local News

Alison McDaniel’s lawsuit, filed this week in federal court in Rhode Island, seeks more than $3.3 million in damages and unpaid back wages. Alison McDaniel. – Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, File PROVIDENCE, RI (AP) An actress and model who starred in the soap opera Guiding Light and in films including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, “says in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by the owner of a Rhode Island resort where she had been hired to work as a consultant. Alison McDaniel’s lawsuit, filed this week in federal court in Rhode Island, seeks more than $3.3 million in damages and unpaid back wages. McDaniel, 42, has been the victim of repeated sexual advances, including attempts to kiss her on the mouth, requests for sexual favors, inappropriate touching, leering with suggestive overtones, and verbal and physical harassment of a sexual nature” by Paul Mihailides, owner of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, in Richmond, she says in the lawsuit. A lawyer for Mihailides disputed the allegations. Sexual harassment in the workplace is unacceptable at any level and The Preserve holds everyone who works there in any capacity to a high standard,” attorney Nicole Benjamin said in a statement. It is important to keep in mind that a lawsuit is not made up of facts, but rather of allegations that must be proven. In this case, the defendants are confident that a jury will ultimately dismiss Ms. McDaniel’s allegations. McDaniel was paid for all the work she did, and a discrimination complaint she filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was dismissed and closed, Benjamin said. Mihailides also told guests that McDaniel was his mistress, future ex-wife and girlfriend, she says in the lawsuit. When McDaniel refused Mihailides’ sexual advances, he retaliated against her by refusing to reimburse her for her expenses, the lawsuit says. McDaniel was informed by another Preserve employee that Mihailides had insinuated to others that he and McDaniel were involved in a sexual relationship, and Mihailides often told McDaniel that he had several extramarital affairs, which she found unwelcome and offensive, she said in the trial. McDaniel was paid $6,000 per month from December 2019 to February 2022 to act as the station’s spokesperson, act in commercials, appear in videos for social media and advertising, appear at events, and create marketing campaigns, among other functions, she says in the lawsuit. On one occasion, she even helped serve tables. The reserve is located on 3,500 acres (1,400 hectares) and offers luxury accommodations and restaurants, a spa and offers sports such as shooting, hunting, tennis, golf and horseback riding, according to its site. website. According to his resume, McDaniel has a recurring role on the soap opera Guiding Light and has appeared in several other TV shows and movies, including J. Edgar Hoover and a minor role on The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. She has also modeled on ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today show, and appeared in commercials.

