There’s bitterness and mistrust in Hollywood

Hollywood actors join television and film screenwriters on the picket lines. Every three years, the various unions in the entertainment industry negotiate new contracts against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios like Warner Bros. Discovery and Universal Pictures and streaming networks like Amazon and Hulu. Contracts cover the parameters of workers’ different jobs and ensure that pay is adequate, health and safety standards are met, etc. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union that represents various performers, began negotiations over the actors’ work in film and television on June 7, with their contracts set to expire on June 30. With their negotiations ongoing, the organizations have agreed to extend the actors’ contracts until July 12. But on July 13, SAG-AFTRA announced that both parties couldn’t come to an agreement. Later that day, the union officially issued a strike order for its actors. Here’s what that means for them and for the industry.

“The profession has fundamentally changed”

Most of these conversations are in the era of streaming, “the business has fundamentally changed and therefore requires a new way of remunerating people”, explains Paul Hardarddirector of the Entertainment, Media and Technology program at New York University. At a granular level, there are several sticking points that actors and studios ultimately couldn’t agree on. They include the following: Salary increases: ‘SAG-AFTRA wants raises that offset the high inflation we’ve been experiencing recently,’ says entertainment lawyer Jonathan Handel. Salaries differ by performer, but the minimum rate for a non-supporting actor for a film with a total budget over $2,000,000 was $3,756 per week at the end of the last contract. Streaming Residuals: “There is already a residual formula but the union wants an additional formula that would apply to successful shows and reward excess actors,” Handel explains. AI uses: “Actors don’t want to be displaced by technology and certainly not uncompensated,” Handel says. AI is currently used for effects such as aging an actor, but according to SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, among the studios’ suggestions for AI is the possibility of using the likeness of background actors who have been paid for a day’s work in perpetuity without pay or consent. AMPTP refuted that. Virtual hearings: Historically, actors traveled to a physical location to audition. Now, “you’re recording an audition yourself at home,” says Handel. This means that the actors have to take on the job of cameraman and editor. They need to make sure there is someone to read in front of them and that there is enough space in their home to record. “People find themselves spending money applying for jobs,” Handel says. Virtual auditions are a sticking point for the actor Tallie Medel, who has appeared in movies like “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and uses the pronouns them/them. Medel makes at least one auto-cassette per week. If they need to rent a studio to do it, it can cost between $15 and $40 an hour, they say. “There has to be some sort of compensation for the amount of work we put into the auto-cassettes,” they say. As with writers, actors’ salaries take into account taxes, crew members such as managers (agents receive their own commission in addition to actors’ salaries), and the unpredictability of their industry. “You work from job to job,” says Medel. “There are periods between which you don’t work.” “It’s a risk.”

“Closed” products

As for what the strike means for the daily work of the actors, they are forbidden to do the various duties of their job, including acting, singing and dancing on camera and doing voice acting and storytelling off camera. They are also prohibited from doing any promotion or advertising around their future projects. Actors “Oppenheimer” left the film’s London premiere ahead of its July 13 screening. As for the rest of the industry, all remaining operations will cease for the time being. “An estimate is that 80% of production has already stopped,” Handel says. “So the remaining 20% ​​will be closed.” And it’s going to hurt legacy businesses [like Paramount] more than Netflix,” says Handel. First, streaming giants like Netflix don’t necessarily need to rely on American talent and can produce internationally. Second, with the production shutdown, streamer costs go down. stay the same,” says Hardart.

“There is a lot of bitterness and mistrust”

For television and film screenwriters, who have been on strike since May 2, the fact that another essential union in their company is joining the fight adds leverage. SAG-AFTRA “is 15 times the size of the Writers Guild,” says Handel. “And so it’s going to bring a lot of weight, a lot of wind to the sails and energy to the picket lines.” But that doesn’t necessarily mean either strike is ending soon. “There’s a lot of bitterness and mistrust at this point,” Handel says, “both in terms of the actors and the studio alliance, but also the writers and the studio alliance.” In a statement to CNBC Make It, AMPTP said the following: “We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. It is the union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it has rejected our offer of historic salary and residual increases, significantly higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more.” Handel and Hardart predict that the strikes will continue into the fall. “Hopefully by late September or early October they will come to a resolution,” Hardart says.

“There is a ripple effect on the economy”