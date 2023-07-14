Does the SAG actors’ strike affect Broadway? What to know about stage plans





The actors are on strike. So what does this mean for Broadway? Will New York’s famous theater district calm down as actors join the picket lines? In short, the strike does not change much for Broadway. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists officially went on strike Thursday at midnight. That means striking movie actors will begin picketing alongside writers in New York and Los Angeles on Friday in what has become Hollywood’s biggest labor struggle in decades. Does the SAG strike affect Broadway? Stage actors are not included in the strike which has the potential to shut down Hollywood. Broadway operates with its own union, the Actors Equity Associationwhich was established in 1913 and represents more than 51,000 actors and stage managers across the country. A Fan’s Guide to The Actors Strike:Wait, will ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ be released? If the cast of your next Broadway show includes a movie actor like Lea Michele, who stars in “Funny Girl” in Septemberyou don’t have to worry about the intervention of an understudy. SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules, as shared by Varietydo not prevent film actors from working in theatrical productions such as those on Broadway. What is the SAG-AFTRA Strike? The actors join the writers in striking. Hollywood writers, who have been on strike since May 2, are awaiting better payouts under less-than-lucrative streaming deals, and there’s the looming threat that artificial intelligence will kill jobs. Actors are also looking for better salary deals, especially from streaming services such as Netflix. This list includes more than just work on set. Film actors cannot attend premieres, awards shows, interviews or film festivals. They also cannot promote work done under their now expired SAG-AFTRA contracts. The Actors’ Equity Association supports its screen-focused counterparts. “Actors’ Equity Association stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA as they strike for a fair TV/Theatre/Streaming contract from the alliance,” Kate Shindle, president of the association, said in a statement. statement. “Performing artists deserve to share in the success of the work we do for these global, multi-billion dollar companies. No one should stand in front of a camera fearing that today’s work will be exploited, manipulated or repurposed for life. future without consent or compensation.” Like all workers, the organization said, SAG-AFTRA members should have employers who negotiate “in good faith” to create contracts that account for rapidly changing media to stay relevant. The ‘behaviour’ of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major Hollywood studios, ‘once again prioritizes shareholders over the workers who create their hugely profitable content, instead of just making a deal to get everyone back to work,” says the association. “Shame on them.” ‘I felt pumped’:Fran Drescher says the actors guild is ready for a long strike Contributors: Kelly Lawler, Marco Della Cava, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

