The El Paso County Fair Returns to Calhan This Weekend, Featuring a Full Rodeo and a New Laser Show | Culture & Leisure





After 118 years of the annual El Paso County Fair, it’s safe to say that a lot can be expected. But this year, the fair adds a full rodeo and laser show to the itinerary. From Saturday through July 22, Calhan will host the 2023 El Paso County Fair: A Summer to Remember. The week will feature themed days beginning with Military Appreciation Day and ending with First Responder Heroes Day, each complemented by special events and discounted offers. Something was trying to mark this year is our full rodeo, said administrative technician Seth Taylor. Previous years we were just bull riding, but this year we were doing an all CPRA rodeo on Sunday July 16th. The following weekend there will be a laser light show accompanied by music. Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Hit! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. We wanted the event to match the theme, Taylor said. It’s something new that we wanted to try and use to hopefully bring in new audiences. …Lasers will go well with country music and accompany the beat. Familiar favorites such as the demolition derby and fair queen pageant are sure to bring visitors back from the past, but with a week full of events, there’s more to the fair than big business, Taylor said. Every day at various times there are things like bubble shows and animal shows, Taylor said. We even have an area called Fair Zone, which is just free entertainment mainly aimed at children. There are many free daily entertainments that many people may not know about. They can only come to the fair at night to watch the demolition derby or motor racing, but during the day, we provide non-stop free activities for everyone. Taylor also took part in the creative arts component of the fair, which hosts one-day workshop-style classes on topics such as water bath canning and food preservation, as well as a home-brewing contest. for home brewers. With food and drink vendors, live music and classic carnival festivities, the fair is about to have another successful year, especially with the new event additions.

