Kevin Spacey trial – latest updates: actor denies ‘crotch holds’ are his ‘trademark’; director cited as defense witness | Ents & Arts News





Kevin Spacey admits he could have ‘kicked’ the bottom of one of the complainants – a driver – in a ‘joking way’ but told jurors any touching was ‘consensual’. Asked about a specific allegation the man made, Spacey said, “I would never have grabbed someone’s penis so hard they screamed.” The actor tells the jury that there was never an occasion when the plaintiff “forced him away.” Spacey says the plaintiff voluntarily engaged in “sexual experimentation” with him. Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC, who addresses the actor using his full name ‘Mr Spacey Fowler’, suggests he had no kind of consensual relationship with the man and that he ‘knew it was not was not with his consent”. “That’s not correct,” Spacey replies. “He was willing to experiment, was adventurous and fun, he never asked me to stop, threatened to hit me…” Spacey tells the court he believes the man made the allegations because he was “ribbed” when allegations about him emerged. “I think he’s embarrassed by the choices he’s made,” the actor adds. Ms Agnew suggests Spacey was in a ‘position of power’ and was ‘the golden boy of the London theater scene’ at the time, his alleged victims ‘unlikely to say anything because of who he was’. Spacey told jurors: “I would agree that I gratefully used the position I found myself in to help others, create art and try to bring the Old Vic back to what it was. ‘he once was.’ He says he “didn’t have a magic wand to wave every time I wanted someone to go to bed with me.” Ms. Agnew tells Spacey: “You saw what you wanted and took what you wanted.” The actor replies, “You don’t know anything about me.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/kevin-spacey-trial-latest-updates-spacey-giving-evidence-court-live-12910519 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

