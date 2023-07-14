All Out Strike Halts Hollywood

P ART-WAY THROUGH At the London premiere of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster about the father of the atomic bomb, the stars of the cinema were absent subscribers. We saw them earlier on the red carpet, Mr. Nolan told his audience. Unfortunately, they left to write their signs. On July 14, the 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, better known as the SAG AFTRA went on strike.

The union represents all kinds of performers, from actors such as Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, to broadcast journalists and voice-over artists. The contract between SAG AFTRA and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers ( AMPTP ), the studios’ negotiating body, expired on June 30, but the parties have agreed to extend negotiations until July 12. No agreement has been reached.

On the first morning of the strike, picket lines in Los Angeles and New York filled with performers. Cars honking in support of the picketers could be heard blocks from the Netflix offices in Hollywood, even above the din of the 101 Freeway. Hundreds of picketers marched around the block, carrying signs to SAG AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America ( WGA ), the screenwriters’ union, which launched its own strike in May. This is the first time that the two unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960. Did you bankrupt Blockbuster for this? a mocked sign, referencing a former video rental giant.

Both strikes are the result of how streaming has disrupted television and film. Indeed, the writers’ strike is known as the Netflix strike. Actors and writers say they can no longer live off the residuals or the money they get every time something they worked on is re-aired. (How do you even define rebroadcasting, in an age where viewers can binge on their favorite shows and movies endlessly?) They complain that streamers are keeping viewership data secret, making it impossible to understand why a show was canceled, if a series went viral, and if artists should ask for more money for hits. It’s a worker actor’s strike, says Vanessa Chester, who has been acting since the age of three. And were about to be eradicated.

The rise of the generative AI also has actors worried about being replaced by simulations of themselves. (Discuss Google Tags suck my D was another memorable picket sign.) The union alleges the studios offered to pay the actors for a day’s work to digitize their image and likeness, which they could then use in perpetuity. At a press conference announcing the strike, Fran Drescher, star of the 1990s sitcom The Nanny and SAG AFTRA s president, was almost shaking with rage. If we don’t stand up right now, we’re all going to be in trouble. We are all going to be in danger of being replaced by machines.

How will the strike affect Hollywood? In addition to shutting down television and film production in America, SAG AFTRA cautions members against promoting their projects at film festivals, fan shows, talk shows, premieres and more. If the shutdown extends into September, the Emmys red carpet will be a sad affair. Cities that depend on film and television production will also take a hit. When the Writers Guild went on strike for 100 days in 2007 and 2008, the state of California lost $2.1 billion. THE WGA estimates that their current strike is costing the state $30 million a day. But THERE The economy is diversified and probably quite resilient. Harvard Universitys Growth Lab found that the film and sound recording industry in Los Angeles in 2021 employed nearly five times as many people as comparable global cities. Yet these workers make up less than 2% of the city’s workforce.

Union membership across the country has fallen to an all-time low in 2022: just 10.1% of Americans are cardholders. But the strikes in Hollywood come as labor unrest grows in California and beyond. In the past year alone, Los Angeles school workers (but not teachers) and hotel workers have also walked out. The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 23 work stoppages of 1,000 or more workers in 2022, the second highest number since 2002. If United Parcel Service ( UPS ) workers leave from August 1, as they threaten to do, a ten-day work stoppage could be one of the costliest strikes in Americas in living memory.

Joe Biden is the most pro-Labour president in generations and would like his ambitious industrial policy to swell the ranks of American unions. When the screenwriters went on strike in May, many feared Americans had little sympathy for the people of Hollywood, but found solidarity among other unions. For example, the Teamsters, the truckers’ union, refused to cross the WGA s picket lines to make deliveries to studios.

When your correspondent arrived at Netflix, the strikers were still buzzing with an appearance by Ms Drescher that morning, who had come to brief them on the failure of the negotiations. Ms. Drescher seems completely comfortable antagonizing studio executives. In a sense, she’s been practicing the role of union president for decades. In an episode of The Nanny, his character, Fran Fine, warns his co-star that he should never, ever, ever cross a picket line.