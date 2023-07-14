Movie and TV stars join picket lines to fight for Hollywood’s future – Daily Press

By ANDREW DALTON (AP Entertainment Writer)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudekis, Rosario Dawson and other major movie and TV actors joined the picket line alongside screenwriters on Friday in the first full day of a walkout which has become Hollywood’s biggest union fight in decades.

A day after the dispute halted production in the entertainment industry, Sudeikis was among the pickets outside NBC in New York to get things done after contract talks with studios and streaming services failed. Dawson, star of the movie “Rent” and the “Star Wars” television series “Ahsoka,” joined the pickets outside Warner Bros. Studios. in Burbank, California.

‘Lord of the Rings’ star Sean Astin marched with chanting protesters outside the Netflix offices in Hollywood. Also on Netflix were “Titanic” and “Unforgiven” actor Frances Fisher and “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher, who is president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

The cast’s arrival energized the picket lines outside Netflix, where music blared and the sidewalks were filled with protesters.

Elsewhere, ‘Once Upon a Time’ actor Gennifer Goodwin stood with protesters at Paramount Pictures.

The famous faces of Oscar and Emmy winners are likely to be seen with some regularity on the picket lines in New York and Los Angeles, adding star power to protests outside studios and corporate offices.

The walkout is the first double-edged strike by actors and screenwriters in more than six decades.

In recent weeks, many actors have shown their solidarity with the 11,500 writers, who walked off the job in May. On Thursday, 65,000 members of the actors’ union officially joined them on strike.

Both guilds have similar issues with studios and streaming services. They worry about contracts that follow inflation and residual payments, which compensate creators and actors for the use of their material beyond the original broadcast, such as in reruns or on streaming services. The unions also want to put in place safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence mimicking their work in film and television.

Numerous pickets have targeted Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, who on Wednesday said the damage the strikes would do to the entertainment economy was “a disgrace.”

“I think when Bob Iger talks about shame, he has to remember that in 1980 CEOs like him were making 30 times what their lowest worker was making,” said actor Sean Gunn, who starred in ” Guardians of the Galaxy,” said outside Netflix.

Now, Iger “earns 400 times what his lowest worker is. And I think that’s too bad, Bob. And maybe you should look in the mirror and ask yourself, ‘Why is that?’

No discussion is scheduled and no end in sight for the work stoppage. It’s the first time the two guilds have left the sets since 1960, when then-actor Ronald Reagan was the head of SAG.

The Alliance of Film and TV Producers, which represents employers including Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others, lamented the walkout, saying it will hurt thousands of workers in industries that support film production and television.

The actors’ strike will affect more than the shooting. Stars will no longer be allowed to promote their work via red carpet premieres or personal appearances. They cannot campaign for the Emmy Awards or participate in auditions or rehearsals.

The strike triggered the cancellation of red carpet events scheduled for next week for “Special Ops: Lioness,” starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

A “Haunted Mansion” premiere event at Disneyland on Saturday was supposed to go ahead as planned, but no actors were on hand to promote the film.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said it’s clear the entertainment industry “is at a historic inflection point.” She urged all parties to work around the clock until an agreement is reached.

“It affects us all and is essential to our overall economy,” Bass said in a statement.

While international filming could technically continue, the shutdown of US-based writers and performers is also likely to disrupt them.

The writers’ strike had already halted much of the television production, and the actors joining them immediately halted filming on many major films, including “Deadpool 3”, “Gladiator 2” and the eighth installment of the series. Tom Cruise’s “Mission Impossible” series. . All are slated for release next year.

The writers’ strike also shut down late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as several scripted shows whose theaters or their writers’ production were halted, including Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” “Hacks on Max and “Family Guy” on Fox. Many more are sure to follow now that the performers have also been taken down.

