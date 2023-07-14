Shefali Shah talks about being an unpaid travel agent for her family and says: ‘Yes, it’s my responsibility’





Shefali Shah is one of the most popular and talented actresses in Bollywood. She never gives a chance to mesmerize her fans with her impeccable acting skills. She worked in hit movies like, Cherish, Jalsa, Human, Dil Dhadakne Do, Doctor G, Satya and much more. Moreover, the diva became a household name after the release of the popular detective series, Crime in Delhi. Apart from being an amazing actress, Shefali is a doting wife to her husband, Vipul Amrutlal Shah. And the couple are blessed with two children, Aryaman and Maurya. Shefali Shah talks about being a free travel agency for her family On July 14, 2023, Shefali Shah took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of image notes. In the image note, the actress revealed her new profession and jokingly said that she had become an unpaid travel agent for her family. Additionally, in the note, Shefali said being an in-house travel agency is not an easy job as she has to balance the preferences of her children, her husband and herself. The actress then added that of all things, she wanted to go somewhere where she doesn’t have to do morning teas. Sharing the image’s notes, Shefali wrote: “New job alert! From actor to travel agent.” Shefali then jokingly searched her children and mentioned that they take more than five days to find a sock at home, but want to cover everything on a trip of less than 5 days. The actress opened up about her family’s vacation and revealed that everyone wanted the window seat in the car. Shefali mentioned that she had no choice as she had to get crushed between her kids and listen to whatever music they wanted. Also, in her note, Shefali mentioned that currently she is busy with the preparations as her family is about to go on a trip. The actress mentioned that somehow managing everything becomes her responsibility when it comes to planning a trip, from finalizing hotels to packing suitcases. Shefali also shared a funny anecdote and said that she used to make fun of people for having homemade food on vacation, but now she does the same. The actress concluded her note by mentioning that she hopes nothing gets in the way of her plan, as she is excited to have a fun-filled vacation with her family. When Shefali Shah remembers his childhood struggles Earlier, in an interview with Mashable India, Shefali recalled her childhood struggles and mentioned that she comes from a lower middle class family. The actress said she had to move with her uncle and aunt since she didn’t even have a permanent address. Speaking of the same, she said: “I grew up in Santa Cruz, but we actually moved a lot of houses. I come from a lower-middle-class family. When I was growing up, my dad’s job at RBI wasn’t permanent yet. So we did ‘I don’t have a permanent home.’ What do you think of Shefali’s take on being an unpaid travel agent? Let us know! AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Or iOS (Apple)

