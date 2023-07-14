SAG-AFTRA cast members protest outside major Hollywood film and TV studios on Friday as historic strike begins





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Actors picket major film and television studios on Friday as the strike involving Hollywood’s biggest stars gets underway. Large crowds could be seen as strike protests began at 9 a.m. in front of Netflix, Warner Bros., Paramount, Disney, Amazon, Sony, Fox and Sunset Gower. Demonstrations are also taking place at four locations in New York. Actors say pay has been slashed by streaming and inflation, making it harder to live and work as an actor who isn’t a big star. “I lost my apartment because of this. You know, it’s just a huge thing and (we) are talking about billions of dollars not being paid out to the people who created it,” said James Hutson, an actor on the picket lines. . The problems of the SAG-AFTRA actors are similar to what caused the WGA strike, which is still ongoing. Now some are picketing as actors and writers. “When I get residual checks from streamers, sometimes they’re 3 cents. 50 cents. That’s nonsense. So I really think it’s time for the actors to step up and join the writers and be a part of this because we really need to earn a sustainable income. It’s not possible in the current state of the industry,” said actor and writer Adrian Rose White. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher is expected to make picket stops on Friday. She was at Netflix earlier today and should be at Paramount within the next few hours. On Thursday, she announced the strike at a press conference, where she gave an impassioned speech berating the executives. “Employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors who run the machine,” Drescher said. “It’s disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history.” The strike is also about health benefits, the growing trend of forcing artists to create video auditions at their own expense, and the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence. It’s the first time SAG-AFTRA has gone on strike since 1960, and it’s unclear how long it will last. However, the screenwriters have been on strike since May. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars also commented on the strike, including actor George Clooney. “This is an inflection point in our industry. Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to earn a living. For our industry to survive, this must change. For actors, this journey begins now,” the actor said via a rep. But the question people are asking is: do the studios really have the money to meet the demands of the strikers? An expert says the answer lies somewhere in the middle. “Of course the studios will tell you they don’t have a lot of money. The unions will say, you have loads of money, go ahead and pony up. The reality is somewhere in the middle,” Dominic said. Patten, editor. of the deadline. Eyewitness News will have continuous coverage throughout the day on the first day of SAG-AFTRA on the picket lines.

