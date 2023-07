Charles Sawtelle Jam Takes Over Gold Hill Inn, Hazel Miller’s Free Longmont Show, and More Weekend Fun – Boulder Daily Camera

TODAY A dancing parties All ages are welcome on the dance floor when DJs spin trap, salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue and more during Latin Night at 9 p.m. Friday at the Fox Theater, 1135 13th St ., Boulder; $20; axs.com. arts festival Celebrate the visual creations of a myriad of artists from across the country who share their works, from sculpture to watercolor and beyond, during the three-day Pearl Street Arts Fest. The event runs from 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of Pearl St., Boulder; free; boulderdowntown.com/arts-fest. Reception Artists whose work is part of the Dairys Summer Exhibit will speak about their work at an opening reception at 4 p.m. Friday at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; free; thedairy.org. WEEKEND Spicy Savory Spice Shop is hosting a drop-in island party where people can sample a range of Caribbean herbs and have a chance to win spicy take-out prizes. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the shop located at 2041 Broadway, Boulder. Call 303-444-0668 for details. Mountain jam The Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam turns 35 this year, which means the Cody Sisters, Jake Leg and the Pine Creek Cajun Band will be entertaining beginning at noon Sunday from the stage at the Gold Hill Inn Beer Garden, 401 Main St. , Golden Hill; $40 to $45 (includes barbecue meal; free for children 12 and under); goldhillinn.com. Adventure The actors take participants on a short hike while performing tales that explore the mysteries of the world in Myth Adventures at 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Saturday through August 20, at the Chautauqua Picnic Shelter, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder; $16 to $21; chautauqua.com. COMING Grass Hybrid bluegrass/pop/rock band Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand led by Shupe, a fifth-generation fiddler, play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Nissis, 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette; $15 to $20; nissis.com. FREE Soul The area’s long-time favorite R&B actor Hazel Miller and The Collective perform a free outdoor show at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; free; longmontcolorado.gov. CHILDREN Movie A green ogre is isolated and sad until he finds friends and embarks on a quest to win the heart of a princess in the cartoon Shrek (2001). The Summer Kids Film Series at the Longmont Museum screens the PG-rated film at 10 a.m. Tuesday in its Stewart Auditorium, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; $3 to $5; longmontcolorado.gov.

