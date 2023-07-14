Entertainment
Exclusive – Worried about obscenity, India asks streamers to verify content
By Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has told Netflix, Disney and other streaming services that their content should be independently reviewed for obscenity and violence before being released online, according to a government document and officials. sources.
The proposal was handed over to streaming platforms during a June 20 meeting at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Streaming companies, also known as OTT platforms, argued and no decision was made, according to the minutes of the government talks and an industry source who attended.
The department “highlighted concerns about obscene and vulgar content on OTT platforms, as expressed by MPs, citizens’ groups and the general public”, read the minutes, which are not public but have been seen by Reuters.
Netflix and Amazon have become hugely popular in India, which is expected to become a $7 billion market for the industry by 2027, according to Media Partners Asia.
Top Bollywood stars feature in online materials, some of which have been criticized by lawmakers and the public for scenes deemed vulgar or offensive to religious feelings.
Although all films in Indian cinemas are reviewed and certified by a government-appointed board, streaming content is not.
Meeting officials asked the industry to consider an independent panel to review content so that inappropriate material could be weeded out, two people present said.
The industry opposed it, but officials asked them to consider the idea, they added.
The government stressed the need for a “more proactive approach” to ensure that streaming content, “including international content”, aligns with a so-called code of ethics, according to the minutes.
This code already requires providers to exercise caution about content that may incite violence or be sensitive for religious reasons.
The meeting was attended by Amazon, Disney, Netflix, Reliance’s broadcast unit, Viacom18 and Apple TV.
The companies and the ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
‘SPREAD VULGARITY’
The talks signal growing scrutiny of India’s growing streaming market.
The proposal also comes as streaming giants protest a government order to add 50-second tobacco health warnings in every piece of content, and two years after India ordered the creation of health warning bodies. Self-Regulation for Complaints About Streaming Content.
Industry executives say India’s streaming regulations are among the strictest in the world.
At an event in April when the government agreed to a partnership with Amazon to promote film and television, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said streaming platforms should “not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged in creative expression”.
Thakur said complaints about obscene content were increasing and the government was willing to change regulations if necessary to address the issue.
Indian officials also proposed at the meeting the formation of a group of experts to set the age brackets, instead of the platforms doing it themselves, one of the participants said.
The platforms said they would provide strong parental controls and “special attention would be given to the relevance of international content”, according to the minutes.
Suhasini Maniratnam of the Digital Publisher Content Grievance Council, said pre-censorship could harm industry growth and cost jobs, and that given the high volume of content “there is a need for specific action” against obscene and vulgar content.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-worried-obscenity-india-asks-074349488.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Exclusive – Worried about obscenity, India asks streamers to verify content
- Asian stocks buoyed by Wall Street’s winning week as inflation declines
- $3.6 billion in funding for clean technology projects from the EU Innovation Fund
- Ron Faucheux: narrowing of the primary field against Donald Trump | Opinions and editorials
- Modi honored for July 14 in France amid heightened security
- At that time, Kang Emil and President Jokowi were having coffee at Park Cikutra
- Charles Sawtelle Jam Takes Over Gold Hill Inn, Hazel Miller’s Free Longmont Show, and More Weekend Fun – Boulder Daily Camera
- Tribeca Burger | A local kid up to new tricks: Cricket’s Candy Creations
- AGT’s Sofia Vergara, 51, almost slips out of her $750 plunging dress at a party while on vacation in Italy
- Cybersecurity Today, July 14, 2023 Ransomware Payouts Rise, Google Shuts Out Bad Android Developers & More
- It’s time to end the war on birds and find a way to coexist, say experts | Birds
- Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif announces he will hand over power next month, paving the way for general elections