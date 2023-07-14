Exclusive – Worried about obscenity, India asks streamers to verify content

By Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has told Netflix, Disney and other streaming services that their content should be independently reviewed for obscenity and violence before being released online, according to a government document and officials. sources.

The proposal was handed over to streaming platforms during a June 20 meeting at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Streaming companies, also known as OTT platforms, argued and no decision was made, according to the minutes of the government talks and an industry source who attended.

The department “highlighted concerns about obscene and vulgar content on OTT platforms, as expressed by MPs, citizens’ groups and the general public”, read the minutes, which are not public but have been seen by Reuters.

Netflix and Amazon have become hugely popular in India, which is expected to become a $7 billion market for the industry by 2027, according to Media Partners Asia.

Top Bollywood stars feature in online materials, some of which have been criticized by lawmakers and the public for scenes deemed vulgar or offensive to religious feelings.

Although all films in Indian cinemas are reviewed and certified by a government-appointed board, streaming content is not.

Meeting officials asked the industry to consider an independent panel to review content so that inappropriate material could be weeded out, two people present said.

The industry opposed it, but officials asked them to consider the idea, they added.

The government stressed the need for a “more proactive approach” to ensure that streaming content, “including international content”, aligns with a so-called code of ethics, according to the minutes.

This code already requires providers to exercise caution about content that may incite violence or be sensitive for religious reasons.

The meeting was attended by Amazon, Disney, Netflix, Reliance’s broadcast unit, Viacom18 and Apple TV.

The companies and the ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

‘SPREAD VULGARITY’

The talks signal growing scrutiny of India’s growing streaming market.

The proposal also comes as streaming giants protest a government order to add 50-second tobacco health warnings in every piece of content, and two years after India ordered the creation of health warning bodies. Self-Regulation for Complaints About Streaming Content.

Industry executives say India’s streaming regulations are among the strictest in the world.

At an event in April when the government agreed to a partnership with Amazon to promote film and television, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said streaming platforms should “not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged in creative expression”.

Thakur said complaints about obscene content were increasing and the government was willing to change regulations if necessary to address the issue.

Indian officials also proposed at the meeting the formation of a group of experts to set the age brackets, instead of the platforms doing it themselves, one of the participants said.

The platforms said they would provide strong parental controls and “special attention would be given to the relevance of international content”, according to the minutes.

Suhasini Maniratnam of the Digital Publisher Content Grievance Council, said pre-censorship could harm industry growth and cost jobs, and that given the high volume of content “there is a need for specific action” against obscene and vulgar content.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)