Canadian actor to write Ms. Marvel comic after starring in series





Spoiler alert for comic book fans: Ms. Marvel is not dead. Uh, at least it won’t be very long. Kamala Khan sacrificed her life to save the universe earlier this year in Amazing Spider-Man #26. But fear not: Khan’s revival will be co-written by 20-year-old Pakistani-Canadian actor Iman Vellani, who plays Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. according to Marvel. Vellaniqui first appeared in the last year Ms. Marvelseries on Disney+, and will also appear on the big screen with Wonders later this year, he will co-write the next comic book series with Ms. Marvel TV writer Sabir Pirzada. “It was way scarier than joining the MCU for me,” Vellani said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “These projects feel like they live in their own dimension, so I guess I can part with them more easily. But you can hold a comic! I’ve never written anything in my whole life, but I I read a lot of comics so I just wrote what I would like to read I was given a very professional tool to write what is basically my own fanfiction. Vellani was unavailable to speak with CBC News before this story was published. What is the series about? The four-part comic book series is titledMs. Marvel: The New Mutantaccording to Marvel. After being resurrected using special technology, Khan discovers she is now a mutant and goes on a secret mission on behalf of the X-Men. Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will co-write a new four-part comic book series titled Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant. (Marvel/Stanley ‘ARTGERM’ Lau) The comic book series will also feature the debut of Ms. Marvel’s new X-Men costume design, created by artist Jamie McKelvie, who designed Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvelsuit and Kamala Khan’s original Ms. Marvel look in the comic books, according to Marvel. The importance of representation In an interview with CBC News last year, Vellani said she’s always been an avid fan of the Avengers and the comics. Jumping from Markham, Ontario to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to portray her first Muslim superhero was an accomplishment she found almost indescribable. . Released in June 2022, theMs. MarvelThe series on Disney+ centers on Khan, a Muslim American teenager and superhero mega-fan growing up in Jersey City. She faces the pressures familiar to many teenagers: struggling to fit in at school and finding support at home. Then she discovers that she has her own superpowers. Vellanide described the importance of representing his community and showcasing South Asian culture through the role. WATCH | Iman Vellani on the importance of South Asian representation: ‘I hope this will shake things up’: Iman Vellani on South Asian representation Canadian star of the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, Iman Vellani, makes her acting debut as Kamala Khan and explains what it’s like to portray the MCU’s first Muslim superhero. “Film and TV literally shape the way we see people in this world. And so, you know, when you only portray Muslims in a certain type of light, it gets very monotonous,” the actor said. Canadian of Pakistani origin. “I’m so glad Marvel is providing space for a character like Kamala to exist and take up space and tell a very specific story about a very specific girl.” The first comicMs. Marvel: The New Mutantthe series will be released on August 30.

