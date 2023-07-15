A native of Oneonta will perform with a trio | Entertainment News





STAMFORD Friends of Music of Stamford will present a jazz concert by the Juilliard Jazz Ensemble, as the Tyler Henderson Trio at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 6. According to a press release, the Juilliard Jazz Ensemble includes three young jazz musicians, Oneonta native Tyler Henderson on piano, Peter Glynn on drums and Nico Martinez on bass. The trio continues the spirit of swing by playing popular classics with new twists. The concert will be hosted by First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main St. in Stamford. Admission will be by donation at the door with a suggested donation of $12 per person and $6 for seniors and students. There is no charge for children under 13 years old. Payment is by cash or check only. Manhattans Juilliard School is considered one of the best music schools in the world. Juilliard Jazz, under director Wynton Marsalis, offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees as well as artist diplomas. The department’s programming reflects the jazz continuum and its American vernacular roots, as well as the social and cultural vitality of music. Juilliard jazz ensembles play more than 50 shows on and off campus each year, including international tours, as well as performances at Dizzys Club Coca-Cola at Jazz at Lincoln Center and Blue Note in New York City. As noted later in the release, Henderson started playing the piano when he was 5 years old. At first he learned music by ear, not starting with classical piano lessons as most pianists do; he then learned saxophone, guitar and French horn when he entered college. He was inspired to play the piano seriously by hearing the work of famous pianists Bill Evans and Vince Guaraldi, and worked to develop his skills while participating in his school’s jazz band. Henderson moved with his family to Houston, Texas after his acceptance to the High School For Performing and Visual Arts. In Houston, Henderson had played with Wynton Marsalis, Delfeayo Marsalis, Sean Jones and Don Braden. He was encouraged by masters such as Barry Harris, Javon Jackson and Robert Glasper through his participation in programs such as YoungArts and the Thelonious Monk Institute All-Star Tour. After being accepted into the Juilliard School in 2019, Henderson moved to New York to attend the school and be part of the New York jazz scene. Now entering his final year at Juilliard, Henderson has collaborated with numerous musicians at New York venues such as Smalls, Dizzys, the Django, and more. He is described as being passionate about jazz history and hopes to one day become an educator alongside his performing career. Martinez performs a wide variety of styles on upright and electric basses, as well as composing for small ensembles. He has performed at the Monterey Jazz Festival, Dizzys Club at Lincoln Center, Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, 55 Bar, NPRs Tiny Desk Concerts, Blue Note NYC and others. Starting in high school in Sacramento, California, Martinez began to take music very seriously and was playing paid jazz gigs within a year. His experiences led him to continue his studies at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, the Brubeck Institute Jazz Quintet and the Juilliard School. Originally from Maplewood, New Jersey, Glynn has been playing drums since a young age. He studied with his first mentor, drummer and composer Don Peretz, for several years before coming to Juilliard, where he later studied with many jazz musicians, including Kenny Washington, Billy Drummond and Donald Vega. Glynn has performed at dozens of jazz festivals and venues in the United States, Canada, Japan and Switzerland. He recently completed his Bachelor of Music degree in Jazz Studies at Juilliard and resides in New York where he continues his career as a musician. Visit friendsmusic.org for more information.

