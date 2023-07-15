Deadpool 3 halts production amid cast strike

According Variety, Dead Pool 3starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has halted filming. While many other productions are scheduled to shut down by noon PT on July 14, this is the first major production to officially announce a shutdown. THE SAG-AFTRA Strike was announced yesterday at a press conference hosted by Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland which reiterated the problems faced by many actors working in Hollywood.

Many productions shut down or halted work during the writers’ strike, as cast, crewsters and IATSE members honored the picket lines the WGA set up in order to disrupt the industry. Dead Pool 3 had managed to avoid the shutdown, but you can’t film an empty set.

We’ll keep track of industry shutdowns and affected movies, TV shows, and comic book appearances as we hear more. SAG-AFTRA has released a full list of work that would not be allowed to continue during the strike (according to the correct contract, there are some exceptions due to contractual exclusions). The list of successful work includes main work in front of the camera, off-camera work such as voice acting, background and backup work, fittings, wardrobe, makeup and camera tests, auditions and promotion. .

