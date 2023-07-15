‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Gladiator 2’, More – The Hollywood Reporter

All over the world, Hollywood tents are closing their doors. marvel’s Dead Pool 3by Ridley Scott Gladiator sequel and eighth of Tom Cruise Impossible mission The film is among the projects on hold as the actors’ strike begins.

SAG-AFTRA’s shutdown comes two months after a writers’ strike plagued the TV business and delayed several films. Now the movie industry is also shutting down, though studios are looking to get the ball rolling with what they’ve already shot while planning to resume production later.

At Marvel Studios, which has several movies and TV shows in post-production, that’s a philosophy studio head Kevin Feige and co-chairman Louis D’Esposito shared in an email to staff Thursday.

“We recognize all you have done on your specific projects and it is disappointing when carefully laid plans have to change, but constant change is the nature of production activity, and our teams are no strangers to unexpected challenges. and rise to meet them.” Feige and D’Esposito wrote. “We deeply appreciate all your efforts to make the best of the situation, and we can all hope that a new agreement will be finalized soon so that we can get back to the great work we have going on.”

Studios had long known that a strike was a possibility, and some films had contingency plans in place in the event of a strike. Producer source notes their front-loaded movie scenes with a key cast member, who they knew wouldn’t be available in the fall due to a show commitment, after a potential strike ended .

One area where work can potentially continue is animation, especially for projects due to roll out in 2025 and beyond. As is common practice, hosts might ask people around their studio to record temporary vocals on upcoming projects to help inform the work, with SAG-AFTRA actors recording their lines later. However, animated features targeting a 2024 release might be more likely to be at a stage of production where actors would be needed to record final dialogue. Films slated for release in 2024 include Kung Fu Panda 4 (8 March), Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse March 29 (even if it was already in danger of tipping over, even before the strike), Despicable Me 4 (July 3) and Transformers A (September 13).

Below are the features The Hollywood Reporter confirmed to stop filming. Others who filmed, like Bad, by Clint Eastwood Juror #2 and mortal combat probably stop, but THR has not independently confirmed that this is the case.

Dead Pool 3 (Disney/Marvel)

Release date: May 3, 2024

Before the writers’ strike began on May 1, Marvel Studios was preparing to put three feature films into production, but only in the end. Dead Pool 3 had a script that was ready. (Love at first sight And Blade are on indefinite hold). The feature, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, began filming in London at the end of May, with fellow stars including Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin as well as returning dead Pool regulars like Stefan Kapicic and Brianna Hildebrand. free guy And The Adam Project director Shawn Levy directs.

Gladiator 2 (primordial)

Release date: November 24, 2024

twenty years later Gladiator, Ridley Scott is about halfway through filming his sequel, which began filming in June and has toured locations including Morocco and Malta. Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington are part of the cast. Production already faced a shutdown in June after an accident hospitalized several crew members.

Lilo & Stitch (Disney)

Release date: to be determined

The 2002 animated remake began filming in Hawaii in April, with newcomer Maia Kealoha playing Lilo.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2 (primordial)

Release date: June 28, 2024

The film was already on a pre-planned hiatus so that Tom Cruise, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie and other cast members could embark on a global press tour. Strike will be delayed when filming resumes as it is targeting a release date in 11 months.

Release date: to be determined

Production began in late June in Spain, with Tom Hardy reuniting with longtime writing partner Kelly Marcel on the third Venom. Marcel is in the director’s chair for the first time. Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are new to the franchise this time around, with little information on the script, which Marcel wrote after collaborating with Hardy on the story.

Untitled F1 drama (Apple)

Release date: to be determined

Filming for the Brad Pitt-Damson Idris feature began in early July, with director Joseph Kosinski and cinematographer Claudio Miranda. They’re aiming to put cameras in racing cars, like they did with fighter jets in Top Gun: Maverick.