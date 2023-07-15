Could extras really be paid $182 to have their image used forever?

On Thursday, Hollywood actors announced their strike intentions during a press conference, during which Fran Drescher reminded us why she is a star.

We are all going to be in danger of being replaced by machines and big corporations that care more about Wall Street than you and your family, Drescher, the chairman of SAG-AFTRA, said, quite convincingly.

The studios the actors were negotiating with were greedy, she told us in various ways. Then Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the actors union’s chief negotiator, proposed quote of the day: They proposed that our background artists could be scanned, be paid for a day’s pay, and their company would own that scan, their image, their likeness and could use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want without consent and without compensation.

The standard wage for eight hours union background work? $187.

The idea that studios want actors to give up their digital doubles forever in exchange for a few tanks of gas (and that’s before taxes!) was just too deliciously infuriating not to retweet or Thread. The storyline turned the studios into supervillains that guzzled creative work. Even though you didn’t care much about the impending strike, you were suddenly angry because the studios wanted to get away with replacing the human actors. free. And who knew how they would use those digital doubles! If you watched the recent episode of black mirrorin which a streaming site rationalizes all sorts of twisted uses of Salma Hayeks’ digital double based on a legal deal, it’s not hard to imagine it all really going off the rails.

The studios tried to deny that they wanted to use background cast likenesses in perpetuity. The claim made today by SAG-AFTRA management that digital replicas of background actors can be used in perpetuity without consent or compensation is false, a spokesperson for the agency told me Thursday afternoon. Alliance of Film and Television Producers. In fact, the current AMPTP proposal only allows a company to use the digital replica of a background actor in the film for which the background actor is employed. Any other use requires the consent of background actors and negotiation of use, subject to a minimum payment.

But note here that the studios don’t deny that they Never asked for more draconian conditions during the unsuccessful negotiations, which lasted for weeks.An undated draft of a proposal shared by New York Times reporter Noam Scheiber on Thursday confirm the ideathat at some point the studios requested consent to use the names, voices, likenesses and background cast biographies without additional compensation and in all media forever and ever. (The studios declined to provide their own draft proposal, and SAG-AFTRA did not respond to a similar request.)

Regardless of where the studios landed before the strike began, the quote’s virality is actually quite delightful. That’s because it means that, for once at least briefly, the world seems to care about the extras, the oft-overlooked canary in Hollywood’s coal mine of technological change. Any supplement will tell you: getting the world to recognize its importance is not the norm.

Some productions respect the background actors, and in others they’ve been pushed aside a bit even though we help create the vision for the movie or TV show, Asucena Jimenez, an actress who earns about 90% of his extra income, said me.

Like many extras, she often finds her job thanks to the Central Casting Announcementsa place that will remind you of the unique challenges of financing your life in this way.

Some highlights of recent posts:

Subject: Alien with a shaved head Kainoa M takes submissions for a production looking for women with completely shaved heads who appear to be between 56 and 510 tall, are comfortable with prosthetics and alien makeup, and aren’t allergic to latex to portray an alien. The rates for this role are: $250 / 8 working days Subject line: Corpse Kainoa M is taking submissions for a production looking for women with experience in the play of the dead (or in a coma, like in a medical show for example) to portray a corpse aged 65 or older. Must be OK holding breath and standing still for short periods. Note: Corpses will not be naked, they will be covered with a sheet, and costumes will provide a tight nude-colored modesty garment in order to appear naked.

And no matter how many times that scene with that alien or that corpse appears in reruns or is streamed, the actor is unlikely to get anything other than that upfront payment. Most background actors don’t get residuals.

This was true long before anyone was talking about AI. Background actors would be one of the first job categories to be impacted by AI, actor Devin Finley told me a few months ago when I was reporting on how commercials and movies are Already using digital twins.

Finley had made a career move that he knew would rub some the wrong way: he allowed his video twin to be repurposed by an AI production company. If jobs were to disappear because of AI, he wanted to explore how he could use AI to make money. (It also work in dubbing, one of the first areas of media to see AI doubles replacing humans.) Although Finley occasionally gets work as an extra background, he’s not in SAG-AFTRA, and the companies that could use his digital twins are companies like Berlitz, a language-learning company, not Hollywood studios. He also received an upfront payment of $500 on double the union day rate with the potential for future payouts if his digital clone receives a flood of booking requests. Still, he told me he welcomes advice from SAG-AFTRA on how people beyond the unions should approach these contracts.

Interestingly, something I’ve heard from quite a few people is that the body doubles up on a role that some extras can play simultaneously, temporarily, become more important in the era of AI This is because AI tools still have a long way to go before they reach the black mirroresque moment when they can convincingly take an actor with lines and cast them in a new scene. the lines and make the movements. Then, a special effects team uses AI to paint new features onto this body double, much like an advanced Snapchat face swap. One can imagine a scenario in which body doubles play, say, another season of The golden girls, with Betty White’s face painted in post-production. People who usually take on acting jobs in the background might, strangely, be the real stars.

Eventually, however, the tools will likely progress beyond requiring body doubles or perhaps even any actual reference person. At this point, background actors will have to worry about more than not getting paid every time studios use their digital doubles. The biggest concern will be whether studios will be allowed to make a copy of someone who is just different enough that they don’t have to credit them at all. And while audiences may rebuff when it happens with a close line from a star like Salma Hayek, it will be much easier to get away with it when it’s just another additional.