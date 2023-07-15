Entertainment
Could extras really be paid $182 to have their image used forever?
On Thursday, Hollywood actors announced their strike intentions during a press conference, during which Fran Drescher reminded us why she is a star.
We are all going to be in danger of being replaced by machines and big corporations that care more about Wall Street than you and your family, Drescher, the chairman of SAG-AFTRA, said, quite convincingly.
The studios the actors were negotiating with were greedy, she told us in various ways. Then Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the actors union’s chief negotiator, proposed quote of the day: They proposed that our background artists could be scanned, be paid for a day’s pay, and their company would own that scan, their image, their likeness and could use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want without consent and without compensation.
The standard wage for eight hours union background work? $187.
The idea that studios want actors to give up their digital doubles forever in exchange for a few tanks of gas (and that’s before taxes!) was just too deliciously infuriating not to retweet or Thread. The storyline turned the studios into supervillains that guzzled creative work. Even though you didn’t care much about the impending strike, you were suddenly angry because the studios wanted to get away with replacing the human actors. free. And who knew how they would use those digital doubles! If you watched the recent episode of black mirrorin which a streaming site rationalizes all sorts of twisted uses of Salma Hayeks’ digital double based on a legal deal, it’s not hard to imagine it all really going off the rails.
The studios tried to deny that they wanted to use background cast likenesses in perpetuity. The claim made today by SAG-AFTRA management that digital replicas of background actors can be used in perpetuity without consent or compensation is false, a spokesperson for the agency told me Thursday afternoon. Alliance of Film and Television Producers. In fact, the current AMPTP proposal only allows a company to use the digital replica of a background actor in the film for which the background actor is employed. Any other use requires the consent of background actors and negotiation of use, subject to a minimum payment.
But note here that the studios don’t deny that they Never asked for more draconian conditions during the unsuccessful negotiations, which lasted for weeks.An undated draft of a proposal shared by New York Times reporter Noam Scheiber on Thursday confirm the ideathat at some point the studios requested consent to use the names, voices, likenesses and background cast biographies without additional compensation and in all media forever and ever. (The studios declined to provide their own draft proposal, and SAG-AFTRA did not respond to a similar request.)
Regardless of where the studios landed before the strike began, the quote’s virality is actually quite delightful. That’s because it means that, for once at least briefly, the world seems to care about the extras, the oft-overlooked canary in Hollywood’s coal mine of technological change. Any supplement will tell you: getting the world to recognize its importance is not the norm.
Some productions respect the background actors, and in others they’ve been pushed aside a bit even though we help create the vision for the movie or TV show, Asucena Jimenez, an actress who earns about 90% of his extra income, said me.
Like many extras, she often finds her job thanks to the Central Casting Announcementsa place that will remind you of the unique challenges of financing your life in this way.
Some highlights of recent posts:
Subject: Alien with a shaved head
Kainoa M takes submissions for a production looking for women with completely shaved heads who appear to be between 56 and 510 tall, are comfortable with prosthetics and alien makeup, and aren’t allergic to latex to portray an alien.
The rates for this role are: $250 / 8 working days
Subject line: Corpse
Kainoa M is taking submissions for a production looking for women with experience in the play of the dead (or in a coma, like in a medical show for example) to portray a corpse aged 65 or older. Must be OK holding breath and standing still for short periods.
Note: Corpses will not be naked, they will be covered with a sheet, and costumes will provide a tight nude-colored modesty garment in order to appear naked.
And no matter how many times that scene with that alien or that corpse appears in reruns or is streamed, the actor is unlikely to get anything other than that upfront payment. Most background actors don’t get residuals.
This was true long before anyone was talking about AI. Background actors would be one of the first job categories to be impacted by AI, actor Devin Finley told me a few months ago when I was reporting on how commercials and movies are Already using digital twins.
Finley had made a career move that he knew would rub some the wrong way: he allowed his video twin to be repurposed by an AI production company. If jobs were to disappear because of AI, he wanted to explore how he could use AI to make money. (It also work in dubbing, one of the first areas of media to see AI doubles replacing humans.) Although Finley occasionally gets work as an extra background, he’s not in SAG-AFTRA, and the companies that could use his digital twins are companies like Berlitz, a language-learning company, not Hollywood studios. He also received an upfront payment of $500 on double the union day rate with the potential for future payouts if his digital clone receives a flood of booking requests. Still, he told me he welcomes advice from SAG-AFTRA on how people beyond the unions should approach these contracts.
Interestingly, something I’ve heard from quite a few people is that the body doubles up on a role that some extras can play simultaneously, temporarily, become more important in the era of AI This is because AI tools still have a long way to go before they reach the black mirroresque moment when they can convincingly take an actor with lines and cast them in a new scene. the lines and make the movements. Then, a special effects team uses AI to paint new features onto this body double, much like an advanced Snapchat face swap. One can imagine a scenario in which body doubles play, say, another season of The golden girls, with Betty White’s face painted in post-production. People who usually take on acting jobs in the background might, strangely, be the real stars.
Eventually, however, the tools will likely progress beyond requiring body doubles or perhaps even any actual reference person. At this point, background actors will have to worry about more than not getting paid every time studios use their digital doubles. The biggest concern will be whether studios will be allowed to make a copy of someone who is just different enough that they don’t have to credit them at all. And while audiences may rebuff when it happens with a close line from a star like Salma Hayek, it will be much easier to get away with it when it’s just another additional.
|
Sources
2/ https://slate.com/technology/2023/07/actor-strike-extras-digital-double-sag-aftra.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China accuses US of weaponizing space over protests over Navy plane transiting Taiwan Strait
- Could extras really be paid $182 to have their image used forever?
- Arab games: Karate and table tennis gold increase Saudi “yield”.
- Golf Business News – Callaway Apparel Unveils Mens SS24 Collection
- NIO Innovation Center opens in Berlin, in-house battery production delayed
- The Master Negotiator of Global Politics – POLITICO
- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earns £21,000 an hour from second job
- Women steal the show at the Nugget | Culture & Leisure
- The Bard: Google’s AI Chatbot Expansion Excludes Canada
- Trump asks courts to dismiss evidence and disqualify Georgia DA investigation into 2020 election aftermath
- ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Gladiator 2’, More – The Hollywood Reporter
- Evander Kane leaves the Hockey Diversity Alliance