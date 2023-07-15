USPS postman robbed at gunpoint in North Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles





Police were asking for the public’s help in locating gunmen who robbed a postman at gunpoint in North Hollywood. The thieves only took the courier keys from the carrier. A few hours later, a building is broken into and its mailboxes looted. Although residents of the complex feel connected, the US Postal Service has not linked the crimes. CCTV footage captured the terrifying moments outside Jacks Auto Body Shop in North Hollywood when someone with a gun approaches the postman. Our manager sees a car stop and block our entrance, said Marc Dupre, an employee of the workshop. Dupres’ manager was at the store when the incident happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday He can see one of them jump out of the vehicle wearing a hoodie and follow the postman into the office and he thinks he sees a gun, Dupre said. Surveillance footage shows the shooter demanding that the postman hand over his keys. The postman is looking for his keys, says Dupré. In the video, you can hear him say they’re stuck and having trouble getting them out of his belt. Dupre said the postman eventually gave the gunman his keys and the thief took off. About 11 hours later, a building in Studio City was broken into twice. Surveillance footage shows a man entering the building just before 10 p.m. and ransacking the mailbox. Then a few hours later at 2:55 a.m. the man returns with a friend to steal more mail. The brash, brazen boldness of these guys is ridiculous, said Studio City resident Tim Brehmer. “It’s pretty easy to put this together and see that these people have robbed someone at gunpoint and taken their keys and have access to our building and all the other buildings in the neighborhood,” said said another resident, Skylar Adams. The United States Postal Inspection Service did not comment on a master key and said it was investigating whether the theft in North Hollywood was related to the burglary in Studio City. A $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction. Stealing from a mail carrier is a federal crime. Those who live in the building that was broken into say they want to know if a master key was taken and if other buildings may be vulnerable. It doesn’t make me feel safe, Adams said. It makes me feel uncomfortable, when I’m supposed to come home and feel safe and know that anyone can come in.”

