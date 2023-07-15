Here’s what isn’t affected by the cast’s work stoppage





Topline The film actors union SAG-AFTRA went on strike from midnight Thursday, a major work stoppage that will end the majority of remaining film and television production in the United States, but while the strike is expected To hit most scripted programs hard, there are still a number of projects that actors will still be allowed to work on while other productions are shut down. SAG-AFTRA management holds a press conference to announce that the actors are going on strike at the … [+] SAG-AFTRA Plaza in Los Angeles on July 13. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Highlights The SAG-AFTRA strike specifically relates to any work performed under TV and theater union contracts, i.e. actors can’t work on any major feature film or scripted television, whether on network, cable, or streaming services, or promote any of their film or television projects that fall under these contracts. Film/TV contracts are separate from SAG-AFTRA network tv codewhich covers unscripted television on television or digital media i.e. talk shows, variety shows, reality shows, game shows, award shows and documentaries (unless they are theatrically released) are always free to continue, as well as soap operas. Actors may also continue to work on commercials (including sponsored content from influencers), sound recordings, music videos, video games, corporate/educational content, broadcast news, television animations and audiobooks, according to the official SAG-AFTRA. advice. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Podcasts that operate under SAG-AFTRA contracts are also still free to continue, as are micro-budget independent films and student films. Independent producers who are not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group against which SAG-AFTRA is on strike, can apply for interim agreements that still allow their projects to proceed, the syndicate said. SAG-AFTRA also has separate basic cable agreements with specific channels that will not be affected by the strike. Surprising fact HBO Dragon House will also continue to film in the midst of the strike, Variety reports. The SAG-AFTRA strike extends to union members who work on SAG contracts outside the United States as if an American TV show was filming in another country, but most actors on Dragon House are British actors who work through Equity, the actors’ union in the UK. Due to UK labor law, the Equity cast are not permitted to strike in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and must continue to work during the strike. Tangent Live theater performances are also unaffected by the strike, as the theater is performed by the Actors Equity union, not SAG-AFTRA. This means that movie actors are still free to perform in Broadway shows during the strike. To monitor One of the first major impacts of the SAG-AFTRA strike will be on San Diego Comic Con, which is scheduled to take place July 21-23. The actors will not be able to participate in any round table during which they will discuss their projects covered by the contracts in question, although vanity lounge note that they may appear in panels where they do not talk about current projects. The strike is also expected to impact the Emmy Awards, currently slated for September, as even though the awards shows are covered under a separate contract, the actors would still be barred from doing any promotional work for the projects for which they are nominated. Variety reported ahead of the strike that the Television Academy and Fox, which broadcasts the awards, are debating when the awards ceremony should take place, whether in November or January. Key Context SAG-AFTRA officially announced it was going on strike on Thursday after the unions’ contract with the AMPTP expired without agreement. The strike, like the Writers Guild of America strike that has already been underway since May, is primarily focused on securing enhanced protections around AI for actors, as well as residual payments for work on platforms. streaming. It is the first time the actors and writers unions have gone on strike since 1960. SAG-AFTRA members authorized a vote with 97.91% support in June, and while the AMPTP defended its negotiations with unions saying it presented them with a deal that included historic wage increases and a groundbreaking AI proposal, among other protections, the union said on Thursday the strike was an instrument of last resort after that the AMPTP did not respond to the concerns of the actors. We are victims of a very greedy entity, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said at a press conference on Thursday. I am shocked at the way the people we have dealt with treat us. Further reading SAG-AFTRA actors union to go on strikeClose Hollywood (Forbes)

